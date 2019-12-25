CLEAR FORK — Westside has developed a nasty little habit of falling behind teams early in the first week of the season.
Westside fell behind Lincoln County by 18 last week, and Friday night against sectional foe Liberty, the Renegades trailed by 12. Both times 3-0 Westside was obviously able to overcome the deficits and win.
Coach Shawn Jenkins just wants to make sure it doesn’t become a trend.
“We’re definitely going to correct it and address it and try not to dig ourselves a hole like that and learn how to play with urgency from the get-go instead of being down eight to 10 points or whatever it may be before they start to feel like they need to play (with urgency),” Jenkins said. “So it’s going to be something we’re going to address. We’ll probably change some things in practice and try to address that to get them to play a little bit faster and with a little more urgency.”
“We really haven’t had the best week of practice,” admitted Ethan Blackburn, who led the balanced-scoring Renegades with 15 points. “We’ve kind of been slow in practice. We had practice after school and we just wanted to get in and get out, go home. I don’t know, we just had a lousy week of of practice.”
It showed early, as Liberty — beneficiaries of playing two games on the Renegades court in the Westside Classic last week — took off early and led 12-2 behind eight points from A.J. Williams.
Jake Colucci, who was on the boards all game and finished with 17 rebounds, got Westside started on a 6-0 run late in the first quarter and Daniel Reed and Evan Colucci added baskets to get Westside back in the game at 12-8.
Down 18-12 in the second quarter, the Renegades finally took off, buoyed by better shooting and pressure defense that turned the Raiders over on numerous occasions.
A Daniel Reed/Ethan Blackburn 11-0 run, which ended with a Reed 3, made it 23-18 before Liberty’s Ethan Hall hit a 3 right before the halftime horn sounded to make it 23-21 Westside at the break.
“I think a lot of it is, we’re just not mentally tough at this point at this point in the season,” Liberty coach Chad Williams said. “We’ve got to learn to be mentally tough and be able to handle when teams put pressure on us and want it more than they do. When (Westside) turned up the pressure to match the way we came out early, we didn’t turn it up on our end and we started making mental mistakes.”
Jace Colucci, who had a double-double with 10 points and those 17 rebounds, was huge in the first half on the boards.
“Coach always preaches to me, ‘You gotta crash, you gotta crash’ (the boards),” Jace Colucci said. “I just put that in my head and said all right, I gotta do what I gotta do. I feel like if I hadn’t gotten those rebounds, they would have gotten a lot of fast break points.”
“We went small tonight,” Jenkins said. “We came in with Wesley Browning and took out one of our big guys and just kind of went a little smaller, a little faster and a little quicker and we have the personnel to do that. We moved Wesley in and kind of went faster and that kind of left Jace as our main rebounder. Man, he did a great job rebounding. I’ve said all along he is capable of getting double-doubles.”
The Renegades did not stop in the third.
They scored the first six points of the quarter, Evan Colucci coming up with four points and then, late in the quarter, up 31-24, Evan Colucci and Blackburn hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push it out to 37-24.
Liberty got within eight once, but never could get over the hump.
Evan Colucci was huge during the third-quarter run with seven points.
“Coach talked to us in the huddle and he, um, he just motivated us and we went out there and played hard,” Colucci said.
Were there any words of motivation from his coach he could share?
“No, but he got us going,” Colucci said, smiling.
The Renegades outscored the Raiders 28-18 in the second half.
Another player who likely earned himself more varsity minutes was Austin Cline, who played well in the second half with five points, including 3 of 4 points at the line, and he made a lot of plays that weren’t on the stat sheet.
“I was a little nervous but I just played hard because I didn’t want to get taken back out,” Cline said. “I wanted to keep playing. It (his performance) was pretty good but I can play better.”
He likely did earn more varsity time.
“Austin came in and really played well for us today,” Jenkins said. “He gambles a little bit more in the JV games. I keep telling him you can’t play like that with us. When you get out here in the varsity level you’ve got to be a little more solid, you’ve got to be fundamentally better. He came in and did a heck of a job tonight. He was somebody that was already in the back of my mind to start working in for sure.”
In addition to Colucci’s 10 point, 17-point effort, Daniel Reed had 11 points and Evan Colucci added 10.
“We can start faster, we just haven’t done it yet,” Evan Colucci said. “It’s working, but we have to start playing hard for four quarters.”
A.J. Williams finished with 11 points for the Raiders and Adam Drennen had 10.
Westside will take on T.C. Williams in the E-Z Stop Classic Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Wyoming East.
On Dec. 28, Westside will face Patriot, Virginia, at 5:30 p.m. at Wyoming East.
Westside 51, Liberty 39
Liberty (1-3): A.J, Williams 4 1-4 11, Ethan Hill 3 0-0 7, Adam Drennen 5 0-0 10, Braden Howell 3 0-0 6, Nate Griffith 2 1-2 5, Trey Tabor 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17 2-6 39
Westside (3-0): Jace Colucci 5 0-0 10, Daniel Reed 5 0-0 11, Ethan Blackburn 7 0-0 15, Evan Colucci 4 1-2 10, Tommy Milam 0 0-0 0, Wesley Browning 0 0-0 0, Austin Cline 1 3-4 5, Mikey Newsome 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22 4-6 51
Liberty: 14 17 5 13 — 39
Westside: 8 15 14 14 — 51
Three-point field goals: L: 3 (WIlliams 2, Hill 1), W: Fouled out- none