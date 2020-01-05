BECKLEY — Webster County entered Thursday’s New River CTC Invitational on a school-record 32-game winning streak, including a Class A state championship last year, finishing 28-0.
The team’s last loss was 86-40 to Ravenswood in the state tournament quarterfinals on March 15, 2018. Westside saw to it that the Highlanders next loss was just as emphatic.
Four players scored in double figures as the the Renegades rolled to a 100-69 victory. The last time the Renegades scored 100 points was in a 116-59 victory against Man on Jan. 13, 2017.
“I was kind of worried playing this time of day (1:30 p.m. start), early in the day,” Coach Shawn Jenkins said. “But we came aggressive, got into what we were doing and played pretty good.”
It was a massive understatement.
The Warriors shot 66.7 percent (22 of 33) from the floor in the first half and nearly shot the Highlanders out of the game in the first quarter, taking a commanding 28-6 lead.
Westside led 54-30 at the break.
One of those shooting the ball well was Evan Colucci, who was 7 of 10 from the field, 6 of 8 from the foul line and he had a career-high 20 points.
“I was driving real well today and I just kept driving and scoring layups with ease,” Colucci said.
“He’s playing hard,” Jenkins said. “He’s practicing good. He comes out and plays hard and gives you everything he’s got, and when you play like that good things happen for you. He played really well today.”
Daniel Reed led the Renegades with 22 and Ethan Blackburn added 18.
And then there was the play of Jace Colucci, who had seven points — but that was just half the story.
“His defense was really good, he pushes the ball fast and made some good assists down there,” Jenkins said. “A lot of people, all they worry about is the points but when I see players doing what he was doing, they get to stay on the floor.”
Jenkins said the 100-point plateau didn’t matter to him, but the bench exploded when Shandell Adkins scored the 100th point. Adkins was 3 of 3 from the floor with a career-high six points and six rebounds.
“The kids definitely wanted it,” Jenkins said. “They want 100 when you’re that close. Honestly I didn’t care whether we got 100 or not. But once we got there, it was nice we could get that mark.”
Tommy Milam finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Westside, which outrebounded Webster 50-31.
“It felt pretty good to get 100,” Milam said. “I was a little shocked the way we came out because we thought it would be kind of a tough game, but we wanted it more.”
Kaden Wright and Rye Gadd had 16 each and Kyen Gillespie 12 for Webster County, which also fell to Oak Hill Friday in the New River CTC Invitational.
Westside 100, Webster County 69
Westside (4-2): Ethan Blackburn 8-18 0-0 18, Evan Colucci 7-10 6-8 20, Daniel Reed 9-16 3-5 22, Jace Colucci 3-4 1-3 7, Tommy Milam 4-4 2-10, Blake Goode 1-1 0-0 2, Noah Lusk 0-0 0-0 0, Parker Rolfe 1-1 0-0 2, Austin Cline 4-4 1-5 9, Ryan Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Wesley Browning 1-30-0 2, Shandell Adkins 3-3 0-0 6, Logan Shumate 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 42-69 13-24 100
Webster County (4-1): Kaden Wright 5-16 5-7 16, Rye Gadd 5-15 5-6 16, William Lewis 0-5 0-0 0, Carter Williams 3-5 2-2 8, Levi Cochran 2-3 0–0 4, Kaden Cutlip 1-3 1-3 3, Kyen Gillespie 5-8 2-2 12, Tyler Short 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Cochran 0-2 0-0 0, Devin Coley 4-10 2-2 10, Conner Bell 0-0 0-2 0, TOTALS 25-69 17-24 69
Score by quarters
Westside: 28 26 34 12 — 100
Webster County: 6 24 24 15 — 69
Three-point field goals — W: 3-12 (Blackburn 2-8, E. Colucci 0-1, Reed 1-2, Anderson 0-1), WC: 2-21 (Wright 1-7, Gadd 1-4, Lewis 0-4, L. Cochran 0-1, Gillespie 0-2, Shirt 0-1, Lo. Cochran 0-1, Coley 0-1) Rebounds — W: 50 (J. Colucci 8), WC: 31 (Gadd 5), Assists — W: 19 (J. Colucci 6), WC: 12 (Gadd 5), Fouled out — None.