The Independent Herald
CLEAR FORK - It was announced Saturday that Westside High School will host the 2019 Region 3 Cross Country Championships.
That is the qualifier for the state cross country meet, which is held every year in Ona. The state meet is run in November.
The Region 3 qualifier will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24.
There will be 21 other schools competing for the Region 3 championship that day. The event was held for years at PikeView High School and had also been run at Beckley in the the past.
Volunteers will be needed as the meet approaches.
L. Dale Stewart is the cross country coach at Westside.