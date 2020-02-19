PRINCETON — Hannah Toler poured in 20 points and Westside improved to 14-6 with a 52-42 victory over Princeton Thursday night.
It was another slow start by the Lady Renegades, who fell behind 11-9 after the opening eight minutes and then trailed 19-18 at the half.
Things picked up in the second half and Westside put the game away in the fourth quarter, scoring 21 points.
In addition to Toler’s big night, Riana Kenneda had 11 points, including two more 3-pointers, giving her 51 for the season. Makayla Morgan added nine points. Lauren Thomas pulled down 11 rebounds for the Renegades, who likely will head into the postseason as the No. 2 seed behind Wyoming East in the upcoming Section 1 tournament.
The seeding was scheduled to be released on Monday afternoon, after the Independent Herald print deadline.
Senior Taylor Scott, Princeton’s leading scorer with 15 points, did not have a field goal in the game. She went 15 of 6 from the free-throw line. Sadie Boggess had 11 points for the Tigers and Laken Dye added eight points.
Westside’s 14 wins matched last year’s win total with two regular-season games remaining. The last won 15 or more with 19 wins in 2016-17.
The Lady Renegades are slated to end the regular season on Wednesday, Feb 19.
Leslie Bailey did not play in the game for the Renegades.
Westside 52, Princeton 42
Westside (14-6): Hannah Toler 8 3-6 20, Riana Kenneda 3 3-4 11, Marcayla Morgan 2 4-6 9, Lauren Thomas 1 2-2 4, Taylor Brown 2 0-2 4, Madi Morgan 0 0-0 0, Shyan Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Sarah Brown 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 18 12-20 52.
Princeton (11-10): Taylor Scott 0 15-16 15, Lauren Parish 0 1-2 1, Kailey Sarver 1 0-0 2, Laken Dye 3 2-3 8, Kalyn Davis 1 0-0 3, Aliyah Taylor 0 0-0 0, Sadie Boggess 4 0-0 11, Kylie Conner 1 0-0 2. 10 18-21 42. TOTALS: 10 18-21 42.
Score by quarters
Westside: 9 9 13 21 — 52
Princeton: 11 8 11 12 — 42
Three-point field goals: W:4 (Toler 1, Kenneda 2, Morgan 1), P: 4 (Davis 1, Boggess 3), Fouled out — None.