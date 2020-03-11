CLEAR FORK — Westside had a special guest in its locker room Thursday night before the biggest game the team would play.
The players listened intently as former Renegade player, Kayla Adkins, a state champion in her own right earlier in the decade, told them how it was “the best feeling in the world to go (to the state tournament), and we deserved to be up there and Westside needed to go up there this year,” as senior Hannah Toler recalled.
“That really pepped us up,” Toler said.
“She gave us kind of a speech about what it meant to get there, so this means everything to us,” added senior Leslie Bailey.
Westside went on to beat Bluefield 54-40 to earn a berth in the school’s first state tournament since 2014, making former Renegades like Adkins, who was on the 2012 state champion team (and is currently subbing at Westside) proud.
It’s hard to miss that lofty past, as the banners of the 2012 and 2014 state championship teams hang proudly in the school gym, along with the runner-up banner from 2013.
“Those banners in here,hanging up, they mean a lot,” point guard Makayla Morgan said. “Coming in here every practice and looking at them, knowing that’s where they used to be. And now we are going there now, and potentially we could have us a banner hang up there, too.”
“Those banners are a real inspiration to me,” Toler added.
Perhaps nobody has had the bird-eye view on the Westside program’s run of success better than senior Lauren Thomas. Her sister Morgan Thomas was a freshman on the 2014 state championship team and her dad, Darren, was the assistant then and is the head coach now.
Darren got to see both daughters win sectional crowns as seniors.
“It means a lot to me,” Lauren Thomas said of the state tournament berth. “It’s my first time going down there (as a player) and going down there too with my dad as my head coach. That will be great for me to have that time with him. We clashed at times (during the season) but it was really great to have him as my head coach.”
The coach knows how great it is to win a state title, but he also knows how special it is to have a daughter on the team.
“I said this a long time ago, when we won that first state championship it was great, we were 28-0,” Thomas said. “But there is nothing like winning a state championship with your baby on the team, your daughter.
“Morgan had been there, as a freshman, with Hope Lester and group. I just wanted this group of seniors, and my baby, to get to Charleston. I’ve preached to them for two or three years, there is nothing like stepping on that floor and running through that tunnel. That is just a memory that you will remember for the rest of your life.”
Not that it came easy for this Westside team.
This squad, that has eight seniors, won 18 games (18-7) but rarely had the same team on the floor. All five seniors missed time during the season and Thomas rarely could get his starting five together.
“We went through injuries, we went through the flu, we went through mono, you name it, seemed like we went through it. Leslie (Bailey) with a concussion, Hannah missed a couple games with an upper respiratory infection, Lauren missed a game,” Thomas said. “I just got worried a little bit in the middle of the season because it was getting near tournament time and you need those kids together to gel.”
His team never wavered.
I fully believed in this team, sick, not sick; injured, not injured; I fully believed in this team the whole time,” Morgan said.
“This means everything to us, this was our goal since the beginning of the year,” Bailey said. “We really became a family this year. Every practice we would lift each other up. Some of us went through some slumps and I was one of them. But my teammates kept picking me up.”
Westside will face Winfield Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.