MAN — Westside opened the season with an emphatic 63-35 victory over Man Tuesday.
It was the first career win as head coach for Darren Thomas, a long-time assistant, former head football coach and the Renegades’ third coach in less than a season.
Hannah Toler led the way with 14 points. Riana Kenneda added 13 and point guard Makayla Morgan added 10 points, seven assists and five steals. Lauren Thomas had eight points and eight rebounds.
All 14 Westside played in the game and 11 of them scored.
Caleigh Brown and Mice Cline each had 11 points to lead Man.
Westside 66, Oak Hill 37
CLEAR FORK — The Lady Renegades scored a big sectional win in their season opener with a big victory over Oak Hill.
Westside won all four quarters and built a 33-15 halftime lead with with 21-10 advantage in the second quarter. Leslie Bailey hit three 3s and had 11 points in the second quarter.
The Renegades never let Oak Hill back in the game after that.
Hannah Toler led the way with 17 points and six rebounds, Bailey had 15 (three 3s and she was 6 for 6 at the line) and Makayla Morgan had 11 and eight assists.
Five players hit three-pointers for the Renegades, who had eight in the game. Bailey and Toler had five combined.
Both teams shot 28 free throws, with Westside making 16 and Oak Hill making 15. But Oak Hill had just 11 field goals and no 3s, and scored in double figures in two of four quarters.
Oak Hill’s Savannah Holbrook had 16 points to lead the Red Devils (1-1).
The Renegades (2-0) game with Bluefield, originally scheduled for Dec. 5, has been moved to Dec. 30.
Westside (1-0): Taylor Brown 0 3-6 3, Leslie Brown 5, Hannah Toler 6 2-2 14, Riana Kenneda 5 1-3 13, Madi Morgan 0 0-0 0, Makayla Morgan 4 2-4 10, Katelyn Smith 0 2-4 2, Shyann Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Breezy St. Clair 1 0-0 2, Madison Brown 1 0-0 , Lauren. Thomas 3 2-4 8, Emily Johnson 1 0-0 2, Aaliya Dishmon 0 0-0 0, Ali Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 12-24 63
Man (0-1): Caleigh Brown 3 3-3 11, Macie Cline 4 1-2 11, Karissa Anderson 1 0-0 2, Shania Kennedy 1 0-0 3, Olivia Ramsey 1 4-8 6, Karissa Anderson 0 2-5 2, Tori Honker 0 0-0 0, Jenna Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Tierra Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 10-18
Westside 19 14 18 12 — 63
Man 7 8 6 14 — 35
Three-point field goals — W: 3 (Bailey 1, Kenneda 2), M: 5 (Brown 2, Cline 2, Kennedy 1) Fouled out — W: None, M: None
Westside 66 Oak Hill 37
Oak Hill (1-1): Brook Linkswiler 0 2-2 2, Catherine Persinger 0 3-9 3, Samiah Lynch 0 4-7 4, Hannah White 1 1-2 3, Chelsea Pack 1 0-0 2, Khalil’s Hames 0 0-0 0, Eden Golkey 0 0-0 0, Shelby Gregory 0 0-0 0, Marcayla King 3 1-2 7, Krista Shrewsbury 0 0-0 0, Savannah Holbrook 6 4-6 16. Totals: 11 15-28 37.
Westside (2-0): Taylor Brown 1 3-6 5, Leslie Bailey 3 6-6 15, Hannah Toler 6 3-7 17, Riana Kenneda 2 0-1 5, Madi Morgan 2 0-0 5, Makayla Morgan 4 2-6 11, Katelyn Smith 0 0-0 0, Shyann Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Breezy St. Clair 0 0-0 0, Madison Brown 0 0-0 0. Lauren Thomas 2 2-2 6. Totals: 21 16-28 66.
Oak Hill 5 10 13 9 — 37
Westside 12 21 15 18 — 66
Three-point field goals — OH: None, W: 8 (Bailey 3, Toler 2, Kenneda 1, Mak. Morgan 1, Mad. Morgan 1) Fouled out — OH: King.