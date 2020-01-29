BLUEFIELD — Bluefield didn’t have a lot of scorers, but it did have Jaisah Smith.
One of the area’s most prolific scorers, Smith poured in 29 points as the Lady Beavers continued their recent hot streak with a 47-41 victory against Westside.
No other Bluefield player scored in double figures, but it didn’t need much support with Summer Brown scoring late and often.
She had 14 points, a lot of that as a parade of Bluefield players marched to the foul line.
Smith was 7 of 10 at the foul line and 12 of 19 overall in the game.
Bluefield was 10 of 14 at the line in the fourth quarter, when it outscored the Renegades 18-16.
Westside’s struggles came early in the game.
The Lady Renegades scored just 14 points in the first half and trailed 22-14.
Riana Kenneda led the Lady Renegades with 12 points and Makayla Morgan had nine.
The Lady Renegades were without Hannah Toler, who missed the game with a bout of kidney stones.
Bluefield 47, Westside 41
Westside (9-4): Taylor Brown 0 0-0 0, Leslie Bailey 2 0-0 6, Riana Kenneda 4 1-5 12, Madi Morgan 1 0-0 3, Makayla Morgan 3 3-4 9, Shyan Jenkins 0 2-4 2, Sarah Brown 0 1-2 1, Lauren 4 0-1 8. TOTALS: 14 7-16 41
Bluefield (5-8): Carmen Watkins 0 0-2 0, Summer Brown 2 0-0 4, Beyonka Lee 0 0-0 0, Jamaria Jones 1 0-0 2, Keonna Adkins 0 0-0 0, Jaisah Smith 8 12-19 29, Jaylese Sims 2 2-4 6, Erica Poe 2 2-2 6. TOTALS: 15 16-27 47
Score by quarters
Westside: 6 8 11 16 — 41
Bluefield: 8 14 7 18 — 47
Three-point field goals: W: 4 (Bailey 2, Kenneda 1, Mad. Morgan 1). B: 1 (Smith), Fouled out — W: Mad. Morgan