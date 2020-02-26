CLEAR FORK — Westside easily took out Region 3 foe Shady Spring 75-34 Wednesday night in Clear Fork.
Riana Kenneda led the way with 24 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the contest, her last game at Westside’s gym unless the Lady Renegades win the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 crown at Wyoming East.
Westside, the No. 2 seed in Section 1, was scheduled to play Oak Hill Monday, Feb. 24, at Wyoming East, after the Independent Herald’s print deadline.
Westside won two regular-season meetings between the two.
If they won that game, they will likely play top-seed Wyoming East Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the sectional championship.
Westside lost two of three between the Wyoming County rivals, including a game in the New River CTC Invitational at the Armory in Beckley.
Shady struggled to put the ball in the basket from the outset, scoring just four points in the first quarter and nine by the half.
The Renegades, led by 11 first-quarter points from Kenneda, led 19-4 after one quarter and 38-9 at the half.
Coach Darren Thomas played 14 players in the contest and 12 scored.
Hannah Toler added 11 points for Westside and Shyan Jenkins had nine points. Taylor Brown and Aaliyah Dishmon had six each.
Kierra Richmond had 15 for the Lady Tigers, and Kacey Poe had nine. The loss ended Shady Spring’s win streak at four.
Westside finished the regular season with a 15-7 record. That is the most wins for the team since this year’s senior class were freshmen, when the Lady Renegades won 19 games.
Westside 75, Shady Spring 34
Shady Spring (10-10)
Kierra Richmond 4 6-8 15, Kacey Poe 3 1-2 9, Ashleigh Gabbert 1 0-0 2, Liv Tabit 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Gibson 0 2-5 2, Neveah Canterbury 0 0-0 0, Brooke Lipford 1 0-0 2, Mattea Huffman 0 0-0 0, Rylee Ballew 0 0-0 0, Addison Ward 0 0-0 0, Haley Chastain 0 0-0 0, Julie Cantley 1 2-3 4. TOTALS: 10 11-18 34.
Westside (15-7)
Taylor Brown 1 4-6 6, Hannah Toler 5 1-1 11, Riana Kenneda 7 5-6 24, Makayla Morgan 1 0-0 2, Lauren Thomas 2 0-0 4, Madi Morgan 1 0-0 3, Shyan Jenkins 4 0-0 9, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0, Emily Johnson 0 2-3 2, Kaitlyn Smith 1 0-0 2, Ali Morgan 2 0-0 4, Aaiyilah Dishmon 3 0-0 6, Ryleigh McNeely 0 0-0 0, Madison Brown 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 28 12-16 75.
Shady Spring 5 4 14 11 — 34
Westside 19 19 16 21 — 75
Three-point field goals — SS: 3 (Richmond 1, Poe 2), W: 7 (Kenneda 5, Jenkins 1, Brown 1). Fouled out — None.
Woodrow Wilson 60, Westside 53
CLEAR FORK — Woodrow Wilson was able to win its second game after the suspension of five players, beating Westside 60-53 at Clear Fork Monday.
All five of the Flying Eagles starters had been suspended two games each for leaving the bench area, part of the fallout from the Woodrow game at rival Greenbrier East.
The Flying Eagles will have the starters back for the MSAC Night of Champions and the postseason.
Coach Brian Nabors’ squad got a big contribution from Cloey Frantz, who poured in 24 points for the Lady Flying Eagles. Keanti Thompson added 16 points and Adriana Law and Camille Fenton had eight each.
Riana Kenneda had a game-high 25 points to lead the Lady Renegades. Hannah Toler had 14 points.
Woodrow led by eight at the half and the Lady Flying Eagles were able to keep the Lady Renegades at bay.
Woodrow Wilson 60, Westside 53
Woodrow Wilson
Adriana Law 2 3-6 8, Cloey Frantz 8 5-8 24, Camille Fenton 4 0-0 8, Keanti Thompson 5 4-4 16, Bella Staples 1 0-0 2, Abigail. Humphrey 0 0-0 0, Rachel Eans 1 0-0 2, Taylor Gunter 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 21 12-18 60.
Westside (14-7)
Hannah Toler 6 2-4 14, Riana Kenneda 9 2-5 25, Makayla Morgan 3 0-1 7, Lauren Thomas 0 0-0 0, Taylor Brown 0 0-0 0, Madi Morgan 0 0-0 0, Shyan Jenkins 1 0-0 3, Sarah Brown 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 21 4-10 53.
Woodrow Wilson 14 11 18 17 — 60
Westside 10 7 15 21 -53
Three-point field goals — WW: 6 (Law 1, Frantz 3, Thompson 2), W: 7 (Kenneda 5, Mak. Morgan 1, Jenkins 1). Fouled out — None.