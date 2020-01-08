BECKLEY — Woodrow Wilson didn’t seem to be bothered at all by its nearly two-week basketball hiatus.
The Flying Eagles used a decided size and athletic advantage to run down Westside 60-35 Thursday in the New River CTC Invitational at the Armory in Beckley.
It was the first loss of the season for Westside (6-1).
Woodrow Wilson was supposed to play in a tournament in North Carolina Dec. 27-28, but the teams the Lady Flying Eagles were scheduled to play withdrew from the tournament.
“I wouldn’t say (the layoff) was tough, the tough part was just not playing,” Woodrow Wilson coach Brian Nabors said. “But we were ready to play against someone else besides themselves. We started off a little shaky; however, I was pleased with the effort. I felt like they gave effort for 32 minutes.”
Liz Cadle, Victoria Staunton and Jamara Walton proved to be big problems for the Renegades inside.
Cadle had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Walton had a game-high 14 points and Staunton finished with 13. Olivia Ziolkowski added 11 points.
Woodrow Wilson outrebounded the Renegades 42-26.
“Honestly I don’t think there is any team in the state that has as much size as we do,” Nabors said. “We really try to use our size and hopefully they play to their capabilities.”
Woodrow did start out slow, and led by one, 11-10, after the first quarter. They spread it out some with an 18-8 second quarter advantage, a lead that fluctuated between 10 and 15 in the third before Woodrow put it away in the final quarter.
“I told the girls all I wanted to do was come up here and battle,” Westside coach Darren Thomas said. “And for three-and-a-half quarters I felt we did that. It seemed like every time we got within 10, we’d come down and we’d go empty, we’d miss a layup or have a turnover. I thought the girls played well. The score is not going to show it, but I thought for three-and-a-half quarters we played well.”
Makayla Morgan, the Renegades point guard, had 13 points, six assists and five rebounds in the contest. No other Westside player reached double figures.
Westside’s Riana Kenneda fought off an illness to get cleared Thursday to play in the game. She finished with eight points.
Woodrow Wilson 60, Westside 35
Westside (6-1): Leslie Bailey 0-2 0-0 0, Hannah Toler 3-9 1-2 7, Riana Kenneda 3-10 0-0 8, Makayla Morgan 5-15 2-2 13, Lauren Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor Brown 1-5 0-2 2, Madi Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Emily Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Katelyn Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Shyann Jenkins 1-1 0-0 3, Aliyah Dishmon 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Ryleigh McNeely 0-0 2-2 2, Madison Brown 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS: 13-46 5-8 35
Woodrow Wilson (5-1): Cloey Frantz 2-8 0-0 4, Olivia Ziolkowski 4-5 2-3 11, Camille Fenton 1-2 2-2 4, Victoria Staunton 4-11 4-6 13, Liz Cadle 5-15 0-0 12, Keanti Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Latoya Creasy 0-2 0-0 0, Rachel Eans 0-1 0-0 0, Sierra Conley 1-2 0-0 2, Bella Staples 0-0 0-0 0, Jamara Walton 6-9 2-4 14. TOTALS: 23-57 10-15 60
Score by quarters
Westside: 10 8 12 5 — 35
Woodrow Wilson: 11 18 15 16 — 60
Three-point field goals — W: 4-16 (Bailey 0-2, Toler 0-2, Kenneda 2-8, Mak. Morgan 1-2, Brown 0-1, Jenkins 1-1). WW: 4-19 (Frantz 0-4, Ziolkowski 1-1, Staunton 1-5, Cadle 2-4, Thompson 0-1, Creasy 0-2 , Eans 0-1, Conley 0-1). Rebounds — W: 26 (Morgan 5), WW: 42 (Cadle 11). Assists — W: 8 (Mak. Morgan 6), WW: 15 (Cadle 7). Fouled out — None.