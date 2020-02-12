CLEAR FORK — Festivities spanned the court — literally — on Tuesday night as Westside celebrated its girls basketball Senior Night.
Westside honored eight senior members of its girls basketball team — including all five starters in a program that spanned baseline to baseline.
Two members, twins Madisyn and Makayla Morgan, walked on the court together along with family members.
Lauren Thomas was escorted by her parents, her dad being head coach Darren Thomas.
And to cap it off, the Renegades beat River View 52-38.
“It’s emotional,” Westside coach Darren Thomas said. “Group of great girls. You can’t say anything bad about any of them. They are just a group of great kids.”
The seniors honored, their parents and their college plans were:
- Leslie Bailey, daughter of Tim and Stephanie Bailey of Oceana, has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Concord. She plans on majoring in health sciences.
- Taylor Brown, daughter of Jessica Pelphrey and Zach Hill of Glen Fork and Jody and Beth Brown of Clear Fork. She will attend Concord and major in business management.
- Riana Nicole Kenneda, daughter of D.J. and Samantha Kenneda of North Spring. Kenneda owns the career 3-point record at Westside. She will attend Southern West Virginia Career and Technical College and major in radiology.
- Madisyn Morgan, daughter of Bam Morgan of Oceana and Wendy Bishop of Pineville. She plans on attending Marshall University and will major in nursing.
- Makayla Morgan, daughter of Bam Morgan of Oceana and Wendy Bishop of Pineville. She is the career all-time assists leader at Westside and has yet to decide on her future plans.
- Katelynn Smith, daughter of Regina and Keith Smith of Hanover. She plans on attending Marshall University and will major in Pre-Physical Therapy.
- Lauren Thomas, daughter of Darren and Sonya Thomas, of Rockhouse. She plans on attending Southern West Virginia Career and Technical College.
- Hannah Toler, daughter of Lisa and Jamie Briers of Mill Creek and Brian and Sebrena Morgan of Oceana. She plans on attending Southern West Virginia Career and Technical College and will major in Nursing.
“Hannah and Lauren have been playing together since they were in third or fourth grade,” Thomas said. “Makayla and and all those kids, Leslie, they’ve been with us since ninth grade. Really eighth grade because they started playing summer ball with us (prior to their freshman season).”