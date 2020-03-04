NEW RICHMOND — As the leading 3-point shooter in school history, Westside senior Riana Kenneda has hit a lot of big shots from behind the arc.
None was bigger than the 3 she knocked down in the fourth quarter against Wyoming East Wednesday night in the Lady Renegades’ 46-44 victory over Wyoming East in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 championship.
Westside had frittered away a sizable 19-point second-quarter advantage. Wyoming East stormed back and took the lead at the outset of the fourth quarter.
But Kenneda’s 3 was part of a key 8-0 run that enabled Westside to get the lead back and eventually hold off the Warriors.
Westside will advance to host PikeView/Bluefield Thursday night, while Wyoming East will travel to PikeView/Bluefield.
“Any time you can still be playing at this time of the year is great,” Westside coach Darren Thomas said. “To have a chance to host the regional is great. But this game is over. We are going to celebrate tonight and tomorrow, but then we are going to get ready for whoever we play next.”
The two schools split their four meetings this season. This was the one the senior-laden Renegades wanted. Just to get back home one more time.
“We knew how big this win would be for us,” point guard Makayla Morgan said. ”We wanted the regional (co-final) back home. We wanted to play on our home floor one more time. Us being seniors, that’s what we wanted.”
All five of the Renegades starters and eight players on the roster are seniors.
Wyoming East had battled back from a 26-7 deficit with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and went ahead on the first basket of the fourth quarter, a stick back by Sarah Saunders that gave Wyoming East a 35-34 lead. Sky Davidson made it a 3-point lead with a basket at the six-minute mark.
That is when Westside made its push. Hannah Toler started it with a pair of free throws and then Kenneda had what was a dagger 3 for the Renegades.
“I knew I had to get open, and as soon as it left my hands, I felt good about it,” Kenneda said. “I knew we could come back and get in the groove and get our momentum back.”
That is exactly what her 3 did.
“That was a big, big 3,” senior point guard Makayla Morgan said. “We needed that. I think that was what pushed us over the top and to keep going to finish it off.”
“We lost track of her and that was our whole key, we knew we couldn’t lose track of her,” Wyoming East coach Angie Boninsegna said. “She got a nice, easy look and hit a clutch basket and I think it kind of changed the momentum back their way.”
Leslie Bailey added a free throw at the 4:18 mark and Morgan two more at 3:28 to give Westside a five-point cushion.
Led by Sky Davidson, who scored the final nine points of the game for Wyoming East, the Lady Warriors cut the lead to as little as one, after two free throws by Davidson with 0:50 remaining and another with 0:20 remaining. Morgan made one of two with 0:14 left and Wyoming East called time out to set up the final play.
Davidson took the inbounds pass and faked penetration, coming inside the 3-point area, then dribbled the ball behind her back, came back out near the top of the key and launched an open look from about 21 feet.
“Listen, I have the utmost respect for Sky, I think she is one of the best players around,” Westside coach Darren Thomas said. “When she shot that ball I was standing there like, ‘Oh my God.’ I thought it was in.”
“My heart stopped because she is a good shooter,” Morgan said. “I got pinned behind a pick. I was trying to cut under it and Lauren (Thomas, her teammate) or whoever didn’t hedge it so she had that open 3. My heart did stop because I thought for a second it was going in.”
It was the shot that Wyoming East wanted.
“Sky got an open look and she’s got to shoot it, she’s our leader,” Boninsegna said. “It just didn’t fall. A lot of our shots didn’t fall tonight. They shot the ball extremely well, especially in the first half. It was just one of those things where it wasn’t meant to be for us to hit that last shot.”
The ball bounced off the front of the rim, to Hannah Toler as the Westside fans erupted.
Westside did shoot the ball well early, scoring the first 12 points of the game and pushing it to 18-3 on back-to-back 3s by Morgan and Kenneda.
“‘We had an awesome start,” Morgan said. “We talked in the locker room. We were ready to play from the start.”
Another Morgan 3 made it 21-5 and it grew to 26-7 on a Bailey 3 with 5:38 remaining.
That’s when the basket seemed to close for Westside. The Renegades wouldn’t score again until the 6:15 mark of the third. In that time, Wyoming East ran off 10 points to cut the lead to nine.
It stayed at that point until late in the third, when the Warriors press started rendering results. A 12-0 run, ending with Saunders putback and Davidson’s basket in the fourth, gave the Warriors a 37-34 lead.
The Warriors expended a lot of energy during the comeback, Boninsegna said, and they didn’t get a couple breaks.
“It’s so hard to battle back,” Boninsegna said. “And there were a couple possessions where the ball could have went back our way, and a couple possessions we didn’t have a good offensive set. But I was proud of the kids for battling back and taking the lead in the second half.”
Morgan led the Lady Renegades with 16 points.
“Makayla stepped up big,” Thomas said. She’s a four-year starter at point guard, the all-time leader in assists at Westside and she made her shots tonight. She didn’t get in a hurry, she stood up, we moved the ball around and she made some big 3s for us in the beginning of the game and she made some free throws at the end of the game.”
Riana Kenneda added 13 for the Renegades and Toler added 10. Bailey was the only other scorer for Westside, and she had seven.
Wyoming East was led by Davidson’s 21. Daisha Summers had 13. The Warriors entered the game averaging 5.6 3s per game, but had just one in the game.
It is likely the final postseason matchup between the two rivals. They will be in separate classes next season in the Secondary School Activities Commission’s new four-class system, which will be in a two-year pilot-program format.
Wyoming East will be AA, Westside AAA.
Westside 46, Wyoming East 44
Westside (17-7)
Leslie Bailey 1 4-5 7, Hannah Toler 3 4-5 10, Riana Kenneda 5 0-0 13, Makayla Morgan 5 4-6 16, Lauren Thomas 0 0-0 0, Taylor Brown 0 0-0 0, Madi Morgan 0 0-0 0, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14 12-16 46.
Wyoming East (16-6)
Skylar Davidson 7 7-13 21, Hannah Blankenship 2 0-0 5, Sarah Saunders 1 0-0 2, Daisha Summers 5 3-6 13, Abby Russell 0 0-0 0, Colleen Lookabill 0 0-0 0, Kayley Bane 1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 16 11-21 44.
Westside 18 8 8 12 — 46
Wyoming East 5 9 19 11 — 44
Three-point field goals — W: 6 (Bailey 1, Kenneda 3, Morgan 2), WE: 1 (Blankenship). Fouled out — WE: Russell.
SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS Wyoming East 85, Independence 27
NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming East advanced to the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 with a victory over Independence.
Wyoming East beat the Patriots three times this season by an average margin of just under 60 points per game.
The Warriors attempted 86 shots in the game, out-rebounding the Patriots 42-18. No Lady Warriors player had double figures but all 12 players who dressed had at least two. Every player also scored in the game.
Daisha Summers led the way with 15 points. Sky Davidson and Abby Russell had 13 and Hannah Blankenship had 12.
Wyoming East led 31-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Makenzie Holley had 12 points to lead Independence, which finished the season with a 4-16 record.
Wyoming East 85, Independence 27
Independence (4-16)
Bella Acord 0 0-0 0, Jenna Harvey 2 0-0 6, Hailey Vance 0 0-0 0, Alexis Clark 2 0-0 6, Devin Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Emily Suddreth 1 1-2 3, , Makenzie Holley 4 3-4 12,, Emily Snodgrass 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Mitchem 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 9 4-6 27.
Wyoming East (16-5)
Daisha Summers 7 1-2 15, Skylar Davidson 6 0-0 13, Abby Russell 6 0-0 13, Colleen Lookabill 2 0-0 4, Bri Cook 3 0-0 6, Torree Lawson 1 0-0 2, Kayley Bane 3 0-0 7, Hannah Blankenship 4 0-0 12, Laken Toler 1 0-0 3, Bria Smith 1 0-0 2, Sarah Saunders 2 0-0 4, Marissa Hood 2 0-2 4. TOTALS: 38 1-4 87
Independence 4 3 11 9 — 27
Wyoming East 31 14 24 16 — 85
Three-point field goals — I: 5 (Harvey 2, Clark 2, Holley 1; WE: 8 (Davidson 1, Russell 1, Bane 1, Blankenship 4, Toler 1). Fouled out — None.
Westside 43, Oak Hill 21
NEW RICHMOND — Westside started quick and held on to beat Oak Hill in a Class AA Region 3, Section 1 elimination game.
The last time the two met, Westside had a big lead and Oak Hill battled back to take the lead, but Westside scored late to win it.
Westside raced out to an 18-2 lead after one, but then both teams went dry.
Westside only had 16 points combined in the second and third quarters, two less than its first quarter total.
But Oak Hill could only muster 14 in the first three quarters and never got back in the game.
Riana Kenneda had 16 points.
Marcayla King had 10 for Oak Hill, which finished 9-12.
Westside 43, Oak Hill 21
Oak Hill (9-12)
Brooke Linkswiler 0 0-0 0, Cat Pennington 1 0-0 2, Samiah Lynch 1 0-2 2, Hannah White 0 0-0 0, Chelsea Pack 0 0-0 0, Kalila Hames 1 0-0 2, Bethany Rosiek 0 1-2 1, Shelby Gregory 0 0-0 0, Marcayla King 4 2-4 10, Krista Shrewsbury 1 0-1 2, Madison Bess 0 0-0 0, Savannah Holbrook 1 0-0 2Erica Bragg 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Baker 0 0-0 0, TOTALS: 9 3-9 21.
Westside (16-7)
Leslie Bailey 2 0-0 5, Hannah Toler 3 0-0 6, Riana Kenneda 5 3-3 16, Makayla Morgan 3 0-0 6, Lauren Thomas 2 0-0 4, Shyan Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Taylor Brown 2 0-0 4, Sarah Brown 1 0-0 2, Madi Morgan 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Smith 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18 3-3 43.
Oak Hill 2 8 4 7 — 21
Westside 18 6 10 9 — 43
Three-point field goals — OH: None, W: 4 (Bailey 1, Kenneda 3). Fouled out — None.