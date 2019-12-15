CLEAR FORK — Six players scored in double figures as Westside’s freshman squad beat county rival Wyoming East 93-41.
Dale Bledsoe led the way with 18 points and Kody Blackburn added 17.
Wyoming East was without four freshmen who have been moved to the varsity squad.
Westside wasted little time taking control of the game, outscoring the Warriors 24-10 in the first quarter.
Bledsoe and Blackburn keyed the big quarter with a pair of 3 pointers each. Wyoming East’s Connor Lusk helped keep the Warriors in the game with seven points.
Bledsoe kept the onslaught going in the second quarter when he canned three 3-pointers to help the Renegades take a 48-21 halftime lead.
Hunter Lester and Braxton Walls added 13 points apiece for the Renegades. Ethan Tilley had 12 points and Owen Keeney had 10.
For Wyoming East, Connor Lusk led the way with 13 points.
Damion Brown had eight points, Luca Turrisi seven and Shawn Mosley five. Kaiden Weaver added four and Jake Kennedy and Jonathan Shrewsbury had two points each.
Dante Lowe had seven points for Westside and Ethan Justice had three as all eight players scored.
Westside 61 Princeton 41: CLEAR FORK — Westside freshmen improved to 3-1 with a victory over Princeton Saturday in the Westside Classic.
Dale Bledsoe continued his impressive play with 18 points.
It was Ethan Tilley who got the Renegades started with eight points in the first quarter as the Renegades tried to fight out of an early hole. Princeton took a 17-10 lead, but a 13-5 second quarter Renegade advantage gave the homestanding Renegades a 23-22 lead.
Westside broke out in the third quarter as Lester drained a three late in the quarter and had seven of his 18 points and Hunter Lester added six to give the Renegades a 10-point, 39-29 lead.
Dante Lowe and Bledsoe ended the game with six points each.
Woodrow Wilson 66, Wyoming East 27: BECKLEY — Woodrow Wilson used a big second quarter advantage to run away from the Wyoming East freshmen squad.
Woodrow Wilson outscored the Warriors 21-7 in the second quarter to take control of the game, leading 34-14 at the break.
Ten players scored for the Flying Eagles, which featured a balanced attack in the game.
Isaiah Patterson was the only player in double figures with 13. Conner Lusk led the Warriors with nine points and Damian Brown added eight. Tanner Cook had four, Kaiden Weaver three, Luca Turrisi two and Hayden Blankenship one.