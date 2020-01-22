Westside’s freshmen squad picked up a pair of wins last week, knocking off Princeton and Oak Hill.
The Westside Warriors first toppled the Princeton Tigers Monday as three players scored in double figures.
The Renegades were led by 21 points from Ethan Tilley. Jaxon Cogar added 16 and Hunter Lester tallied 12.
Princeton was led by Carey Geso with 12 and Jacob Lambert with 11.
Dale Bledsoe had 18 points to lead Westside over Oak Hill 50-48 in overtime.
Jaxon Cogar had 13 points, five in the decisive overtime period.
Eric Stover had 17 points to lead Oak Hill.
Wyoming East’s freshman squad dropped to 1-9 on Wednesday with a 57-49 loss to Princeton.
Connor Lusk had 20 points to lead the Warriors.
Luca Turrisi had 10 points for the Warriors. Damion Brown added eight, Dacoda Cooper had five, Tanner Cook four and Hayden Blankenship two.
Carey Geso had 16 to lead Princeton.