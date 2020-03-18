CHARLESTON — Westside took Winfield’s best shot early, and withstood the blow.
But the Lady Renegades couldn’t withstand the second-half flurry from the Generals.
Winfield’s ZZ Russell set a Class AA record for points in a game with 41 as the No. 2 seed Generals downed No. 7 seed Westside 81-38 in a Class AA quarterfinal at the Charleston Coliseum Wednesday afternoon.
Everything that could go wrong for the Renegades certainly did.
Westside scored just 10 points in the second half, and had just four free throws in the second half. In fact, Westside had just two field goals in the second half, the final one a jumper by Makayla Morgan at the 4:52 mark of the third quarter.
“In the second half, we came out flat,” Westside coach Darren Thomas said. “We had a bunch of turnovers right off. We couldn’t make any shots. I knew they (Winfield) were going to be a good defensive team. I knew from watching them a little bit on film that they overplayed, they’re just athletic. We came out and made some turnovers and missed some shots. I knew nerves could set in. Anytime you get down here, you never know what you are going to get.”
Westside ended up hitting 10 of 55 shots from the floor (18.2 percent), were outscored in the paint 44-10 and gave up 37 points off 29 turnovers.
The Renegades did make 15 of 16 free throws.
All that Winfield scoring by Russell and Co. added up to big runs in the second half.
Up 33-28 at the half, Winfield came out and doubled the lead and led 44-34 with 4:34 remaining in the third. They then went on a game-clinching 20-0 run led by 12 points from Russell. When the dust cleared from that run, which stretched into the fourth quarter and lasted 6:09, the Generals had gained a 64-34 lead. Kenneda finally ended the run with a pair of free throws.
There was another 8-0 mini-run and the Generals ended the game scoring the final nine points in the game in the final 3:17.
About the only question that remained late was would ZZ top the scoring record previously held by Bridgeport’s Miki Glenn, who had 40 points in 2013 against Nicholas County.
Russell did with 2:42 left in the game on a quick runout. Coach Kelsey Spang then called a timeout and emptied her bench.
In addition to Russell’s record-setting afternoon, Emily Hudson had 14 points and 15 rebounds and Lauren Hudson had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Westside’s Hannah Toler had eight rebounds.
The Westside bench had a big part in the Renegades staying in the game in the first half, scoring 14 of the team’s 28 points. Taylor Brown had six points, all at the free throw line, Sarah Brown had four, Shyan Jenkins hit a 3 and Madison Morgan had a free throw.
It was needed because leading scorer Riana Kenneda got into foul trouble and the Generals were using their speed to get out and run.
“I needed to get faster, so I took a few people and got a little more speed in there,” Thomas said. “I think we were able to get back a lot better on defense and it pushed them a little bit. I think the lineup change really helped us get back in the game.”
“We started slow, but when we got down 14-2 we knew we had to push the ball and just play our game,” senior point guard Makayla Morgan said. “We got back up, we just came out slow the second half.”
After Kenneda tied the game at 2-2 at the outset, the Generals went on a 12-0 run, led by two big 3s by Russell. Westside’s Leslie Bailey hit two big back-to-back 3s and Kenneda another jumper to pull the Renegades to within four.
The Renegades bench then came to the fore and helped Westside outscore the Generals in the second quarter to make it 33-28.
“We knew that we could play with them,” Bailey said. “We needed that spark and knew we had to come out and give it all we had.”
“Leslie hit some big 3s for us (in the first half) but we came out in the second half and started slow,” said Kenneda, who played just eight minutes in the first half due to foul trouble and eventually fouled out.
Kenneda, Bailey and Morgan had eight points each to lead Westside.
Winfield heads into the break created by the coronavirus with a nine-game win streak. Should the tournament continue in the future, Winfield will face the tournament’s other Region 3 entry, PikeView, which knocked off No. 3 seed Fairmont Senior Wednesday.
Westside will lose eight seniors from a team that finished the year 18-8 and won the team’s first section title since 2017 and first Region 3 co-final since 2014.
Winfield 81, Westside 38
Westside (18-8)
Leslie Bailey 2-4 2-2 8, Hannah Toler 0-7 0-0 0, Riana Kenneda 2-8 44 8, Makayla Morgan 3-16 2-2 8, Lauren Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor Brown 0-8 6-6 6, Madison Morgan 0-0 1-2 1, Emily Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Katelyn Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Shyan Jenkins1-5 0-0 3, Ali Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Aliyah Dishmon 0-1 0-0 0, Sarah Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Ryleigh McNeely 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Brown 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 10-55 15-16 38.
Winfield (24-2)
Keirstyn Doss 1-3 0-0 3, Lauren Hudson 5-11 0-0 10, Mara McGraw 2-9 0-0 4, Emily Hudson 4-10 5-7 14, ZZ Russell 13-28 13-14 41, Kennedy Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Bryant 2-3 1-2 5, Kennedy Briscoe 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsay Moore 0-0 0-2 0, Alanna Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Mianna Oglesby 0-0 1-2 1, Chloe Kimble 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 28-66 21-29 81
Score by quarters
Westside 10 18 6 4 — 38
Winfield 16 17 27 21 — 81
Three-point field goals — W: 3-13 (Bailey 2-3, Toler 0-2, Kenneda 0-2, Mak Morgan 0-2, Jenkins 1-4), Win: 4-16 (Doss 1-1, McGraw 0-5, E. Hudson 1-3, Russell 2-7), Rebounds — W: 39 (Toler 8), Win: 50 (Em. Hudson 15, L. Hudson 11), Assists — W: 4 (Kenneda 2, Mak Morgan 2), Win: 20 (McGraw 5), Fouled out — W: Kenneda.