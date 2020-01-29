CLEAR FORK -- Westside had to struggle from 16 down Friday night in a victory against Oak Hill. Saturday, the Renegades played with a lead and that worked out fine as well in an 87-76 victory.
Mingo seemed to be in control in the second half, with a 23-15 lead.
But an extended 17-0 Westside run erased that. Evan Colucci, who less than 24 hours earlier had hit the game winner in a win over Oak Hill, was huge on the run, with nine points. Shandell Adkins had five points and Jace Colucci had a 3 to cap it.
Colucci had a huge night with 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Evan Colucci had 20 points and Daniel Reed 15.
Colucci said the win was big for the team.
“They’re a good, physical, hard, rough team,” Colucci said. “They play good. They shoot the ball good. I guess tonight was our night, and it just wasn’t theirs.”
It was a pretty good night for Drew Hatfield, though. He had 38 points, including 12 of 14 free throws.
There were 77 free throws shot in the game.
Westside is now 5-0 all-time against the Miners.
Westside 87, Mingo Central 76
Mingo Central (9-4)
Jarius Jackson 2 1-2 5, Drew Hatfield 11 12-14 38, Devin Hatfield 3 2-4 10, Colton Blankenship 0 1-2 1, Josh Wellman 2 0-1 4, William May 1 2-3 5, Justin May 3 0-0 9,, James Evans 2 0-1 4, Ryan DeBoard 0 0-2 0, Zion Martin 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24 18-30 76
Westside (7-7)
Jace Colucci 6 9-14 23, Evan Colucci 7 3-8 20, Daniel Reed 4 7-9 15, Shandell Adkins 4 1-5 9, Ethan Blackburn 2 3-4 8, Tommy Milam 3 1-3 7, Wesley Browning 1 1-4 3, Noah Lusk 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 28 25-27 87.
Mingo Central 16 15 18 27 - 76
Westside 11 25 24 27 - 87
Three-point goals - MC: 10 (Drew Hatfield 4, Devin Hatfield 2, W. May 1, J. May 3). W: 6 (J. Colucci 2, E. Colucci 3, Blackburn). Fouled out - MC: Drew Hatfield, Colton Blankenship.
Shady Spring 76, Westside 62
SHADY SPRING -- At this point, the Westside boys team is past playing for moral victories.
Taking on a Shady Spring team playing as the state’s top Class AA team in school history, Westside hung close with the undefeated Tigers.
At the end, the Tigers were able to pull away and improve to 11-0.
Westside lost for the fifth time in a row and dropped to 5-7.
Westside cut the lead to four in the third quarter and had three possessions to cut the lead down to a one-possession game but couldn’t convert.
That enabled the Tigers to pull away.
Westside actually had more field goals than Shady Spring (27-25) but trailed in 3 pointers (8-2) and free throws (18-26 to 6-13).
For Westside, Shandell Adkins had 17 points, Ethan Blackburn 16 and Daniel Reed 10.
Luke LeRose had 20 for Shady, Cole Chapman 14 and Tommy Williams 12.
Shady Spring 76, Westside 62
Westside (5-7)
Jace Colucci 3 0-0 6, Daniel Reed 5 0-0 10, Ethan Blackburn 7 2-2 16, Evan Colucci 1 0-0 3, Tommy Milam 1 1-1 3, Wesley Browning 2 0-2 4, Shandell Adkins 7 3-8 17, Noah Lusk 0 0-0 0, Ryan Anderson 1 0-0 3, Blake Goode 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 27 6-13 62.
Shady Spring (11-0)
Tommy Williams 4 0-0 12, Grayson Shepherd 3 0-1 7, Luke LeRose 6 7-9 20, Erick Bevil 4 0-4 8, Braden Chapman 1 4-4 7, Haven Chapman 0 0-0 0, Gray Hazuka 0 0-0 0, Todd Duncan 2 1-1 5, Dane Chapman 0 0-0 0, Cole Chapman 4 6-7 14, Jaedon Holstein 0 0-0 0, Tyler Mackey 1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 25 18-26 76
Westside 12 16 15 19 - 62
Shady Spring 21 17 18 20 - 76
Three-point goals - W: 2 (E. Colucci 1, Anderson 1). SS: 8 (Williams 4, Shepherd 1, LeRose 1, B. Chapman 1, Mackey 1) Fouled out - W: J. Colucci, SS: Bevil