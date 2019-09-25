By DAVE MORRISON
The Independent Herald
TOLSIA — There was a return and a possible breakout game, but Westside still struggled to make stops and generate enough offense in a 32-14 loss at Tolsia Friday night.
There was good news.
Jace Colucci returned after joining the team late and made his presence known with a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
And freshman Jaxon Cogar was given an extended look at quarterback and he did not disappoint.
Cogar completed 10 of 12 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown pass, the first of his career, to Isaac Mosley.
Westside had not completed a pass since its Week 2 game game at Wyoming East.
Mosley finished as Cogar’s favorite receiver with four receptions for 69 yards. Daniel Reed had three catches for 21 yards and Ethan Blackburn two for 37 yards.
Tolsia had little trouble running the ball, amassing 382 of its 385 yards of total offense on the ground. Westside also hurt itself with two second-half turnovers and was penalized 18 times for 140 yards.
It was actually a flag-infested game as Tolsia was flagged 18 times for 145 and the Rebels also had two turnovers.
But the inability of Westside’s defense to stop the Rebels run game was the difference, especially in the second half. The Rebels averaged 6.9 yards per carry in the game (55 carries for 382 yards). Tolsia averaged 7.1 yard per carry in the second half.
Westside struggled in the rush game, averaging just 2.3 yards per carry in the game (24 carries, 56 yards).
Blake Goode, who opened at quarterback, led the Renegades in rushing with 69 yards. Will Cook was the only other Renegade with positive yardage, gaining three yards on one carry.
Westside will be at Independence next week, trying to put an end to its current 13-game losing streak dating back to the opener last season.