CLEAR FORK — Westside staged a late comeback and stunned River View 50-48 at the Burial Ground on Friday.
In the process, the Renegades ended a 16-game losing streak that dated back to the second game of the 2018 season.
Quarterback Blake Goode rushed for a career-high 244 and four touchdowns to lead the victory. He also completed 8 of 19 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
Goode had 409 total yards in the win, and accounted for six touchdowns. He had accounted for six touchdowns earlier in the season in a loss to Midland Trail.
Goode accounted for all but 12 of the Renegades rushing yards.
The Renegades found themselves in a 20-point hole in the third quarter, when River View returned a fumble 72 yards for a touchdown to make it 48-28.
That’s when Westside and Goode made their frantic comeback. It all started with a 10-yard Goode run and he added the 2-point conversion to close the deficit to 12, 48-36.
With 11 minutes remaining, Goode scored on a 14-yard run and again added the two-point conversion to make it 48-44.
With 3:48 remaining, Goode found Ethan Blackburn from 15 yards out as the Renegades comeback was complete.
But they still had had a stand to make.
River View drove to the Westside 35. On fourth-and-2, Connor Gibson and a host of Renegades made the stand, stopping quarterback Dalton Roberts for a one-yard loss.
Junior Jace Colucci returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter, his third kick return for a score this season.
The Renegades recovered three onside kicks in the game, one in the second quarter, one in the third and another in the fourth.
It was the first win for Westside since knocking off Liberty in the 2018 season opener.
River View led 32-20 at the half.
Goode now has rushed for 645 yards and passed for 645 yards on the season.
The Renegades remain at home hosting Nicholas County.
The Grizzlies are coming off a win against Independence and are in the midst of a playoff push at No. 9 in the Class AA playoff ratings.