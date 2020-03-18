CHARLESTON — Turns out, the Westside boys basketball team did make an appearance on the Charleston Coliseum floor.
Well, it was represented at least.
Boys basketball players Ethan Blackburn, Jace Colucci and Parker Rolfe represented their team against Winfield in a half-time competition between cheering sections.
Standing on the baseline with their backs turned to midcourt, they had to turn, retrieve their scattered shoes out near half court, and put them on and return to the baseline on their respective sides.
The Westside trio won with ease.
Needless to say, it was not the appearance on the Charleston Coliseum floor for which they and the rest of the Renegades had hoped.
That was put on hold, and potentially won’t happen, after the girls tournament was halted Thursday and the boys regional, scheduled for that night against Shady Spring, was also indefinitely suspended because of concern about the Coronavirus pandemic.
It was one of eight Class AA regional games that was not played Thursday around the state. The Class AAA and Class A regional games were finished on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.
It was a long week for the boys team. When the three players participated in the half-time activity, they fully expected to be playing the next evening.
By Thursday, it was over.
“I was in the gym (Thursday) morning getting stuff ready (for that evening’s game) and Nick (Cook, the former Renegades coach, who is still a teacher at the school) came in and said he bet we wouldn’t play that night,” coach Shawn Jenkins said.
Jenkins said that Cook based the belief on the fact that several pro leagues and the NCAA had postponed their games and tournaments and many surrounding high school organizations in other states had done the same.
Cook was right.
Right after noon it started circulating that the state tournament and the regional were being postponed.
“My guys are majorly disappointed,” Jenkins said. “To not have an opportunity to see what we could do on the floor was a huge disappointment. That was what we had worked for all season. That was one of our goals, to host a regional championship. And I hurt for them.”
Jenkins said after the school received the call from the Secondary School Activities Commission, he called a team meeting.
“I just told them, ‘Guys, I really don’t know what to say, but this is the situation,’” Jenkins said. “And I told them. I told them to try to stay focused and we would still go over everything like we were still going to play. I hope that something can be done, but right now I’m not optimistic. But you have to stay positive.”
At that time, though, Jenkins thought he would be able to practice. That ended Friday, when the county and then state ruled that extracurricular activities were suspended. Gov. Jim Justice later announced schools around the state will be closed starting Monday.
Jenkins said that, while not playing the regional was a letdown, he understood the reasoning.
“What we are going through right now is bigger than basketball games,” Jenkins said. “We are disappointed, but we also understand the reasoning.”
Schools are currently closed, but Jenkins said some of his team members had been able to shoot at a church gym as well as outdoor courts because of the unseasonably warm weather.
Westside had lost twice to Shady Spring, which was No. 1 in the state in Class AA for a large portion of the season, both by double figures. But, they had led at the half in the game at Westside and had most variables, home crowd, nothing to lose, on their side.
Westside won its second sectional tournament in three years when it beat Independence 74-59 March 5, 2020 at the Armory in Beckley.