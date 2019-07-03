The Westside boys basketball team finished off the summer three-week practice period playing in the Bedford, Virginia, Border Battle.
And what a final game it was.
Holy Cross beat the Renegades 109-103 in overtime in the third place game.
The game was sent to the extra period when Westside's Daniel Reed hit a game-tying shot as time expired.
"I think in the end we just ran out of gas," Westside coach Shawn Jenkins said. "We have played a lot of basketball during the three-week period."
All told, in shootouts and team camps, the Renegades played 26 games.
The regular season in West Virginia is 22. Playing 26 is usually played in the state tournament.
"I think we are getting better," Jenkins said. "We are starting to grow up. We still make mistakes when facing pressure. We are getting better, becoming a team."
Each game was played in two 16-minute halves and with clock stoppages.
Also in the tournament, Westside beat Martinsville 55-50 (to advance to third-place game, Heritage 55-41, Spotswood 67-60 and Liberty, Virginia, 58-50
The Westside Renegades lost to Salem 69-5, Jefferson Forest 49-45 and Northside 66-64.
Jenkins said he is considering a similar format at next summer's Westside Shootout with commitments from several teams already.