SHADY SPRING - Westside's Shandell Adkins scored 16 points to lead the renegades to a 46-28 victory over Summers County in the Shady Spring Fall League Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Evan Colucci added 8 points and Noah Lusk contributed 7 as Westside evened its record.
Westside broke out in front early, outscoring the Bobcats 23-12 in the first half.
Ty Fitzpatrick had 11 points to lead Summers County. Daswon Lemon added 8 points.
Westside also got 5 points from Austin Cline, 4 each from Wesley Browning and Ryan Anderson and 2 from Kody Blackburn.
Wyoming East fell to Greater Beckley No. 2 50-27.
Garrett Mitchell led Wyoming East with 11 points. Tanner Whitten had 9, Randy Raye and Nate Parsons 3 and Anthiny Martin 1 point.
Elijah Edwards had 18 points for GBC and Thad Jordan talled 16.
Bluefield and Graham, Virginia, were unable to play due to a bad wreck Wednesday on the West Virginia Turnpike.
Shady Spring and some members of the Wyoming East team joined forces until enough Shady Spring players arrived, and beat GBC 54-53.
Shady Spring teammates Tommy Williams and Greyson Shepherd had 17 and 15 respectively. Wyoming East players added 12 points, led by 5 from Nate Parsons.
In the other game, Shady Spring nearly topped GBC Prep, falling in the end 58-51.
Tommy Williams led Shady Spring with 16 points and Todd Duncan had 11. Cole Chapman added 9, Greyson Shepherd 8 and freshman Bryson Chapman 7. Play continues tonight at the Shady Spring High School gym.