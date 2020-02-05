GARDNER — Westside won for the third straight game and went above .500 for the first time since Jan. 11. The three-game win streak matches the Renegades’ longest since the three wins to open the season.
PikeView dropped to 4-8.
The Renegades made a season-high 11 3s in the game, led by the career-best five from sophomore Evan Colucci, who had 18 points for the Renegades.
Colucci has had 12 of his 17 3-pointers in the last five games, a streak that has seen him average 13 points per game.
The Renegades looked to make short work of their Region 3 opponent, outscoring PikeView 25-15 in the first quarter, but PikeView was able to whittle that lead to seven, 33-26 at the half.
The Renegades were able to hold the Panthers at bay thanks in part to Ethan Blackburn, who had 13 of his 16 points in the second half. Colucci had four 3s in the second half and Jace Colucci, who had two first-half points, had seven. That trio combined for 33 second-half points.
Daniel Reed led the Renegades with 20 points, and Jace Colucci and Tommy Milam added nine points each.
Kobey Taylor-Williams had a big night for the Panthers, with 28 points, including a 9 for 9 night at the free throw line.
Westside 80, PikeView 69
Westside (8-7): Jace Colucci 3 2-2 9, Daniel Reed 7 3-4 20, Ethan Blackburn 7 0-1 16, Evan Colucci 6 1-1 18, Tommy Milam 4 1-2 9, Wesley Browning 0 2-4 2, Shandell Adkins 3 0-0 6. TOTALS: 30 9-14 80
PikeView (4-9): Chase Watkins 0 0-0 0, Tyler Meadows 0 0-0 0, Cameron Ellis 2 4-6 8, Kobey Taylor-Williams 8 9-9 28, Peyton Meadows 5 2-2 15, Alex Young 4 0-0 9, Dylan Blake 4 1-1 9, Chase Hancock 0 0-0 0, Jake Coalson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23 16-18 69.
Score by quarters
Westside: 25 8 19 28 — 80
PikeView: 15 11 14 29 — 69
Three-point field goals: W: 11 (J. Colucci 1, Reed 3, Blackburn 2, E. Colucci 5), PV: 7 (Williams 3, P. Meadows 3, Young 1) Fouled out — None.
Westside 64, Liberty 53
GLEN DANIELS — Westside coach Shawn Jenkins has lamented the fact that the Renegades have been unable to put away opponents this season.
It was the case again Friday when Westside traveled to Liberty. Despite a 19-8 advantage in the second quarter, the Renegades never could put away the Raiders.
Westside allowed the Raiders, without top scorer A.J. Williams who was lost to a season-ending arm injury last week, to hang around, but a balanced scoring fourth-quarter enabled the Renegades to hang on for the win.
It was a key Class AA Region 3, Section 1 victory.
Westside improved to 9-7, while Liberty saw its record fall to 8-7.
The Renegades are 5-2 in Region 3 games.
Ethan Blackburn led Westside with 21 points, Daniel Reed had 15 and Tommy Milam had 12, his first double-figure game since scoring 12 on Eastside, Virginia, on Jan. 11, a span of six games.
Braden Howell had 22 to lead Liberty and Nate Griffith added 13.
Westside hosts Wyoming East in the third meeting between the teams on Friday, Feb. 7.
Westside 64, Liberty 53
Westside (9-7): Jace Colucci 2 1-2 5, Daniel Reed 7 0-0 15, Ethan Blackburn 9 1-1 21, Evan Colucci 4 0-2 8, Tommy Milam 6 0-0 12, Wesley Browning 0 1-2 1, Shandell Adkins 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 29 3-7 64
Liberty (8-7): Braden Howell 9 1-2 22, Ethan Hill 2 1-2 5, Adam Drennen 4 0-0 8, Hunter Lambert 2 1-2 5, Nathaniel Griffith 5 3-4 13, Tre Tabor 0 0-0 0, Logan Howerton 0 0-0 0, Adam McGhee 0 0-0 0, Zach Bowman 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22 6-14 53
Score by quarters
Westside: 11 19 12 22 — 64
Liberty: 15 8 15 15 — 53
Three-point field goals: W:3 (Reed 1, Blackburn 2) L: 3 (Howell 3). Fouled out — None.