Here is a look at the football playoff histories for both Westside and Wyoming East High Schools (with year, opponent and score).

Wyoming East and Westside both first qualified in their second year.

Wyoming East won the Class AA state title, Westside went to the Class AA semifinals.

Westside (4-6 overall)

2002: None

2003: 2-1 (beat Liberty 28-0, beat Wayne 24-16, lost to Bluefield 35-8).

2004: 0-1 (lost to Braxton County, 53-21)

2005: None

2006: None

2007: None

2008: None

2009: 0-1 (lost to PikeView 36-21

2010: None

2011: 0-1 (lost to Keyser 48-6)

2012: None

2013: None

2014: 2-1 (beat Weir 56-52, beat Ravenswood 42-25, lost to Frankfort 49-16).

2015: 0-1 (0-1 lost to Keyser 45-14)

2016: None

2017: None

2018: None

Wyoming East (7-8 all-time)

1998: None

1999: 4-0 (beat South Harrison 40-13), beat Sherman 76-12, beat James Monroe 31-24 and beat Bluefield 57-21)

2000: 2-1 (beat Ritchie County 34-6, beat Magnolia 15-11, lost to Wayne 14-13, 2 OT)

2001: 1-1 (beat Independence 6-0, lost to Bridgeport 38-6)

2002: None

2003: None

2004: None

2005: None

2006: 0-1 (lost to Tolsia 35-8)

2007: 0-1 (lost to Magnolia 26-0)

2008: 0-1 (lost to Keyser 47-0)

2009: None

2010: None

2011: None

2002: 0-1 (lost to Scott 46-16)

2013: 0-1 (lost to Nicholas County 35-14)

2014: 0-1 (lost to Frankfort 39-0)

2015: None

2016: None

2017: None

2018: None

