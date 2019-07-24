Here is a look at the football playoff histories for both Westside and Wyoming East High Schools (with year, opponent and score).
Wyoming East and Westside both first qualified in their second year.
Wyoming East won the Class AA state title, Westside went to the Class AA semifinals.
Westside (4-6 overall)
2002: None
2003: 2-1 (beat Liberty 28-0, beat Wayne 24-16, lost to Bluefield 35-8).
2004: 0-1 (lost to Braxton County, 53-21)
2005: None
2006: None
2007: None
2008: None
2009: 0-1 (lost to PikeView 36-21
2010: None
2011: 0-1 (lost to Keyser 48-6)
2012: None
2013: None
2014: 2-1 (beat Weir 56-52, beat Ravenswood 42-25, lost to Frankfort 49-16).
2015: 0-1 (0-1 lost to Keyser 45-14)
2016: None
2017: None
2018: None
Wyoming East (7-8 all-time)
1998: None
1999: 4-0 (beat South Harrison 40-13), beat Sherman 76-12, beat James Monroe 31-24 and beat Bluefield 57-21)
2000: 2-1 (beat Ritchie County 34-6, beat Magnolia 15-11, lost to Wayne 14-13, 2 OT)
2001: 1-1 (beat Independence 6-0, lost to Bridgeport 38-6)
2002: None
2003: None
2004: None
2005: None
2006: 0-1 (lost to Tolsia 35-8)
2007: 0-1 (lost to Magnolia 26-0)
2008: 0-1 (lost to Keyser 47-0)
2009: None
2010: None
2011: None
2002: 0-1 (lost to Scott 46-16)
2013: 0-1 (lost to Nicholas County 35-14)
2014: 0-1 (lost to Frankfort 39-0)
2015: None
2016: None
2017: None
2018: None