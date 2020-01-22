BRADSHAW — Westside didn’t have its best offensive performance in a regional matchup at River View Tuesday.
The Raiders didn’t, either, and that was really the difference as Westside took care of business, 49-37.
Three players scored in double figures for the Renegades, who improved to 8-3 this season. Riana Kenneda led the way with 16 points, Hannah Toler had 13 and Makayla Morgan 10 for Westside.
River View found the going tough on offense, and Westside took advantage building a 10-point margin in the third. Also, Kristen Calhoun was the only River View player in double figures with 14 points.
The Renegades scored 14 in the first quarter, the same amount that River View scored in the first half as the Renegades build a 22-14 lead at the break. Westside limited the Raiders to single digits in the first three quarters and led 33-23 after three quarters.
Westside 48, River View 37
Westside (8-3): Taylor Brown 1 0-3 2, Leslie Bailey 0 0-0 0, Hannah Toler 3 7-10 13, Riana Kenneda 5 3-4 16, Makayla Morgan 1 8-10 10, Shyan Jenkins 2 1-1 5, Sarah Brown 1 -4 3, Lauren Thomas 0 0-2 0 TOTALS 13 20-34 49
River View (7-3): Trista Lester 1 2-6 5, Kristen Calhoun 5 4-12 14, Madison Blankenship 0 0-0 0, Sheridan Calhoun 0 0-0 0, Chloe Mitchem 1 0-0 3, Demi Lester 1 2-4 4, Jenna Atwell 3 0-0 7, Emily Auville 2 0-0 4, TOTALS: 13 8–22 37
Score by quarters
Westside: 14 8 11 16 — 49
River View: 8 6 9 14 — 37
Scoring
Three-point field goals — W: 3 (Kenneda 3), RV: 3 (T. Lester 1, Mitchem 1, Atwell 1, Fouled out — W: Bailey. R: D. Lester.
Westside 56, Shady Spring 40: SHADY SPRING — Two players scored in double figures as the Lady Renegades slowly pulled away for a region victory on Wednesday.
Riana Kenneda poured in 18 points and Hannah Toler added 12 for Westside, now 9-3 on the season.
The Renegades also improved to 7-2 in regional play with the victory over the Tigers.
Kiera Richmond had 19 for Shady Spring, now 6-5 on the season.
Westside 56, Shady Spring 40
Westside (9-3): Taylor Brown 1 1-2 3, Leslie Bailey 2 0-0 6, Hannah Toler 4 3-4 12, Riana Kenneda 6 3-3 18, Makayla Morgan 3 0-0 7, Shyan Jenkins 3 2-2 9, Sarah Brown 0 1-2 1, Lauren Thomas 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19 10-13 56.
Shady Spring (6-5): Kacey Poe 3 1-2 8, Liv Tabit 2 0-0 4, Kellie Adkins 1 1-1 3, Brooklyn Gibson 0 4-7 4, Ashleigh Gabbert 0 0-0 0, Kierra Richmond 6 7-10 19. TOTALS: 12 13-22 40
Score by quarters
Westside: 8 19 15 14 — 56
Shady Spring: 5 15 15 5 — 40
Scoring
Three-point field goals — W: 8 (Bailey 2, Toler 1, Kenneda 3, Morgan 1, Jenkins 1). SS: 1 (Poe). Fouled out — W: Morgan.