CLEAR FORK — Hannah Toler poured in 21 points and Westside outscored Man 34-14 in the middle two quarters to knock off visiting Man 59-30 Thursday.
Westside is 11-6 overall, including 8-5 in Region 3 play and 5-2 against Section 1 opponents. Westside featured a balanced scoring attack. Riana Kenneda was the only other Renegade in double figures with 10 points.
Olivia Ramsey had 19 points for Man, still in search of its first win of the season.
Westside will be at Independence on Thursday.
Westside 59, Man 30
Man (0-14): Caleigh Brown 0 0-0 0, Macie Cline 2 1-2 6, Karissa Anderson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Ramsey 7 5-11 19, Desiree Wise 0 0-0 0, Jenna Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Cami Anderson 1 2-5 4, Tori Honaker 0 1-4 1. TOTALS: 10 9-22 30.
Westside (11-6): Leslie Bailey 1 3-3 5, Hannah Toler 10 1-2 21, Riana Kenneda 4 0-0 10, Makayla Morgan 2 0-0 4, Lauren Thomas 1 0-0 2, Taylor Brown 1 2-2 4, Madi Morgan 1 0-0 3, Shyan Jenkins 3 0-0 6, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Smith 0 0-0 0, Ali Morgan 2 0-0 4, Aaliyah Dishmon 0 0-0 0, Madison Brown 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25 6-10 57.
Score by quarters
Man: 6 7 7 12 — 30
Westside: 13 20 14 12 — 59
Three-point field goals: M: 1 (Cline), W: 3 (Kenneda 2, Mad. Morgan 1). Fouled out — None.
PikeView 54, Westside 52
CLEAR FORK — It’s a rare statistic, to be sure.
Westside had 12 3s, PikeView nary a one. And PikeView won the game.
Hannah Perdue had 16 points and Laken McKinney added 15 for the Panthers, who have slumped of late and found themselves in dire need of a victory.
It was nip-and-tuck throughout and Westside found itself down by two late.
The Renegades got a steal with 2.8 seconds left but missed on a long shot to win it at the buzzer.
Leslie Bailey and Riana Kenneda, two of the most prolific shooters in school history, each had 17 points and five 3-pointers each.
PikeView 54, Westside 52
PikeView (9-6): Olivia Boggess 1 1-3 3, Hope Craft 2 4-7 8, Hannah Perdue 4 8-8 16, Anyah Brown 1 2-2 4, Shiloh Bailey 4 0-0 8, Laken McKinney 5 5-10 15, Mackenzie Shrewsberry 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16 20-30 54.
Westside (10-6): Leslie Bailey 6 0-0 17, Hannah Toler 0 1-2 1, Riana Kenneda 5 2-2 17, Makayla Morgan 4 1-2 9, Lauren Thomas 0 2-2 2, Taylor Brown 0 0-0 0, Madisyn Morgan 2 0-0 6, Shyan Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17 6-8 52.
Score by quarters
PikeView: 7 14 16 17 — 54
Westside: 10 14 10 18 — 52
Three-point field goals: PV: 0 W: 12 (Bailey 5, Kenneda 5, Mad. Morgan 2). Fouled out — Kenneda.