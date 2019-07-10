Submitted photo
The West Virginia Legacy won the sixth-grade division national championship of the National Travel Basketball Association in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Sunday, June 30, 2019. They beat the Neptune Gold 35-19 in the title game. The team was 38-5 during the year. Front row, from left: Taysia Gray, Collins; Kendra Pizzino. Shady Spring; Addison Walker, Shady Spring;. Jordan Acord (manager); Cadee Blackburn, Road Branch. Back row, Arianna Dowell, Bluefield. Josie Cross, Shady Spring:. Alexis Stack, Independence; Krisalyn Dowell, Bluefield; Alivia Monroe, Independence. Lane Acord is the coach.