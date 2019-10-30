NEW RICHMOND — It’s too simple a proposition to label Wyoming East linebacker Clay Lester a “by example” guy.
It’s a fact but it is merely part of the equation. Granted there is a hefty load of “by example” from which to follow, starting with the fact he averages 11.9 tackles per game. He has added five tackles for a loss, three sacks an interception and a fumble recovery.
He has a secret weapon.
Well, not a secret to his coaches, teachers and teammates.
Lester is also on pace to graduate as a valedictorian at East, boasting a GPA even more impressive than those stats on the field.
Taking advance courses, Lester has a grade-point average above 4.0
And that, coach Larry Thompson insists, is a great weapon to take onto the field.
“Everything you do inside the school translates to any ball team you play for, whether it’s this sport, basketball, baseball, whatever it may be,” Thompson said. “He just knows how to figure stuff out. Clay is one of those kids who can watch a team on film and decipher what it is they do best, what they don’t do best, and when he sees it on film he recognizes it on the field and it translates.”
Indeed it does.
After missing the first game of the season, a win over Westside, Lester has not missed a beat.
The Warriors Minister of Defense says his approach to the game is pretty simple.
“I just make sure if the ball is coming toward me, I fill where I’m supposed to be and just play technique and if it is going the other way I fill on the backside,” Lester said. “Just play every down with heart and hustle and effort.”
Sounds easy enough.
Unless you happen to be in his path.
Like the Man game last week.
On a kickoff one Hillbilly found himself face to face with Lester. The senior knocked the Man player back about four yards in the air where he landed and slid another couple yards.
Last year in the season opener he put a viciously clean shot on the Fayetteville player that remains one of his favorite hits.
Hard to believe this is the same guy who was in a receiver numbered jersey in the preseason last year.
But maybe that was a tip of the helmet to his athletic ability.
He instead was reissued the number 53 and played some games on the offensive line last year. He has also played some wingback on offense this season.
All that toughness, size and athletic ability mixed with a high football IQ has made him the player he is today, a player with 232 career tackles at Wyoming East. He is averaging 8.9 tackles per game in the 26 games he has played at Wyoming East.
He made his bones on defense and has become a staple of that group.
As the staple and the leader Lester is bothered by the fact Wyoming East has given up 185 points on defense.
“We haven’t had a goose egg, a zero all year,” Lester said. “Teams are scoring 30 on us and we are either just scraping by or actually losing and it doesn’t sit well with me. I just feel like if everyone did what they are supposed to do and play technique football we could get that goose egg.”
There are two more chances after Friday’s 49-13 victory over PikeView. The Warriors are at Independence and at home against LIberty. Both those teams beat the Warriors last season.
Lester has had his two best of late, with 19 tackles against Shady Spring and 16 against Man. He had 15 and two sacks in a win against Nicholas earlier this season.
Lester said he now hopes to play college football if he can find a suitor for his skill set. He already has the academic skill set lined up.
“In the past couple of years here, we just haven’t been pushed to fight for that,” Lester said. “With the way Coach Thompson has been talking to me, about college, I would like to pursue the next level. Wherever the good Lord takes me.”
Right now, there are a few more Friday night lights to pursue and the dominating defender knows the Warriors backs are against the proverbial wall.
“We can’t lose another one or we aren’t going to make (the postseason),” Lester said. “I feel like we have the fight and the drive now with the fire lit up under our tails. You can’t change the past, but I think everyone realizes now we need to listen to what coach says and play technique football.
Thompson, for one, hates to lose his senior leader.
“Clay is the kind of kid who is going to accomplish things in life and he is the kind of kid who shows up every night,” Thompson said. “He anchors our defense and he has the right size to do what he has to do. He brings it every day in practice. As a coach you hate to lose a kid like that.”
Lester had eight tackles and an interception against PikeView.