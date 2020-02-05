NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming East continued to roll with its eighth-straight victory, knocking off Region 3 foe River View 53-40 Monday, Jan. 27.
Wyoming East is now 11-3 on the season, 10-2 against Region 3 opponents.
All of the Lady Warriors eight wins on the current streak have come against Region 3 opponents.
The matchup with Gehrig Justice’s Raiders squad was closer than many of the recent Region 3 matchups, save that of rival Westside.
Wyoming East led by only five at the half, 22-17, thanks in part to 11 points from Hannah Blankenship.
The Warriors were able to gain some separation in the third quarter with a 14-5 advantage. The Lady Warriors put the game away in the fourth quarter.
Blankenship tied her career high with 21 points. She had five more 3 pointers and now has 36 for the season. She is shooting 52 percent from 3-point range.
Abby Russell was also in double figures with 11 points and she added five steals.
Daisha Summers had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Warriors, Sarah Saunders had seven points and 10 rebounds and Sky Davidson had five points and nine assists.
Trista Lester led River View with 12 points and Kristen Calhoun added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds,
Wyoming East will host Shady Spring Wednesday (Feb. 5) at 7 p.m. The Lady Warriors will be in action against Huntington at the Little General Shootout at West Virginia State on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.
Wyoming East 53, River View 40
River View: Trista Lester 3 6-12 12, Kristen Calhoun 5 0-0 10, Madison Blankenship 2 1-1 6, Cloey Mitchem 1 0-0 2, Demi Lester 1 3-4 6, Jenna Atwell 0 0-0 0, Emily Auville 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 14 10-17 40.
Wyoming East (11-3): Skylar Davidson 1 2-3 5, Hannah Blankenship 5 6-6 21, Sarah Saunders 3 1-4 7, Daisha Summers 3 2-2 8, Abby Russell 3 4-4 11, Colleen Lookabill 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 15 16-21 53
Score by quarters
River View: 8 9 5 18 — 40
Wyoming East: 13 9 14 17 — 53
Three-point field goals: RV: 2 (Blankenship 1, D. Lester 1). WE: 7 (Davidson 1, Blankenship 5, Russell 1) Fouled out — T. Lester