BECKLEY — Four players scored in double figures as PikeView slowly pulled away from Wyoming East in a 64-49 victory at the New River CTC Invitational Thursday at the Armory in Beckley.
The win was a key victory for PikeView, which, despite being 4-3 on the season, is 3-0 in Region 3 play. The Panthers ended up being outrebounded by the Warriors 24-23, but Shiloh Bailey and Laken McKenzie were still able to dominate on the inside scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively. Hannah Perdue also had 14 and Hope Craft had 11.
“Our size does give a lot of teams some trouble,” PikeView coach Karen Miller said. “Any time our two bigs (McKenzie and Bailey) are in there together it does give a lot of teams trouble.”
Wyoming East coach Angie Boninsegna agreed.
“I think we came out a little timid because PikeView is a really big team,” Boninsegna said. “We talked about that at the half and I thought we came out and played hard for the rest of the game. We just have to keep getting better. We’re a young team and we’re going to make mistakes.”
The Warriors were without Sky Davidson for the second straight game. She is out with an ankle injury.
“Having Skylar out hurts because she is a calming effect on us,” Boninsegna said. “I did think we got better from our Parkersburg (South) game.”
Freshman Kayley Bane had a game-high 17 points, her high-game in the first six of her career. She was 6 of 10 from the field, made her one 2 attempt and all four of her free throws.
“I don’t feel that was to the best of my ability, but I did feel I contributed to the team,” Bane said. “I made a few mistakes, but that’s my freshman mentality. I just have to get over that. Eventually I will get better and learn how to play with this team.”
PikeView 64, Wyoming East 49
PikeView (4-3): Hope Craft 5-8 1-2 11, Hannah Perdue 6-8 0-0 14, Anyah Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Laken McKinney 5-7 3-3 13, Makenzee Shrewsbury 4-8 0-0 8, Olivia Boggess 1-4 0-0 3, Tori Coburn 0-2 1-2 1, Shiloh Bailey 6-8 2-2 14. TOTALS: 27-45 7-9 64.
Wyoming East (3-3): Daisha Summers 7-11 2-5 16, Abby Russell 2-8 2-2 7, Sarah Saunders 1-1 0-2 2, Nicole Carte 0-1 0-2 0, Hannah Blankenship 2-10 0-0 5, Colleen Lookabill 1-2 0-1 2, Kayley Bane 6-10 4-4 17. TOTALS 19-43 8-16 49.
PikeView: 16 12 22 14 — 65
Wyoming East: 9 11 15 14 — 49
Three-point field goals — PV 3-10 (Craft 0-1. Perdue 2-3, McKinney 0-1, Shrewsbury 0-2, Boggess 1-2, Coburn 0-1). WE: 3-9 (Russell 1-4, Blankenship 1-4, Bane 1-1). Rebounds — PV: 23 (McKinney 6, Bailey 6), WE: 24 (Saunders 8). Assists — PV: 21 (Perdue 6, Boggess 6), WE: 12 (Russell 5, Saunders 5). Fouled out — Boggess.