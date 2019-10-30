CLEAR FORK — The Wyoming East cross country team finished fourth in the regional cross country meet Thursday, Oct. 24, and qualified for the state meet in Ona, West Virginia, on Nov. 2.
Also, freshman girls runner Colleen Lookabill made history becoming the first Wyoming East girls runner to qualify for the state meet.
She was seventh overall with a time of 22:07.69.
It was the fourth time in five years that the boys team qualified for the state cross country meet.
Jacob Ellison finished ninth overall with a time of 18:06.55 and teammate Jared Sandy was 19th overall with a time of 18:41.24.
Both were inside the Top 22, making them automatic qualifiers.
Likewise, Westside’s Logan Vance (18:40.20) and Kody Blackburn (18:45.56) each qualified individually and will make the trip to Ona.
Other members of the qualifying Wyoming East team and their times were: Tucker Cook (19:19.52), Garrett Mitchell (19:50.18), Nate Parson (20:23.71), Connor Lusk (20:35.11) and Aaron Jarrell 20:38.90. All finished in the top half of the field.
Shady Spring won the Region 3 team title and Nicholas and PikeView also qualified.