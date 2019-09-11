SHADY SPRING - Just call it the game before the game.
That, or, the schedule maker had a good sense of humor.
Either way, Wyoming East and Westside met on the basketball court on Wednesday, two days before the showdown between the two rivals on the football field.
Wyoming East got a 22-point Tanner Whitten in the game, including five 3 pointers as the Warriors beat their county rivals 42-35 in Shady Spring Fall High School Basketball League action.
Whitten had 15 points in the first half as the Warriors built a 22-18 lead at the break.
He and teammate Tucker Cook, who had 11 points, combined for 14 of the team's 20 second-half points, four of those 3 pointers to close out the Renegades and any comeback attempt. Wesley Browning led the way for Westside with 10 points.
Other scorers for the Warriors included Garrett Mitchell with five points and Jacob Howard and Anthony Martin with two points each.
Other scorers for Westside were Evan Colucci and Shandell Adkins with seven points each, Noah Lusk with six points and Austin Cline with five.
A majority of each teams' probable starters missed the game due to playing football.
Wyoming East is 2-1 in the Shady Fall League and Westside is 1-2.
In other league action, Bluefield beat Graham, Va. 59-54 behind 26 points from Braeden Crews. Caden Fuller had 14, Tyrese Hairston 13.
Shady Spring beat Summers County 82-21. Tommy Williams had 26 points and freshman twins Brayden Chapman added 23 and Cole Chapman 15.
Ty Fitzpatrick had 12 for Summers County.
GBC Prep beat Graham 53-31.