WILLIAMSON — It was not a good weekend for Wyoming East at the historic Williamson Field House.
The Warriors dropped a pair of games in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout, falling to Tug Valley 69-55 Friday night and 79-63 to Spring Valley on Saturday.
The Warriors were without leading scorer McQuade Canada, who is out with a hip injury.
Wyoming East ran into problems against Tug Valley in the second and third quarters Friday when it was outscored 39-21. The Warriors outscored the Panthers by four in the first and fourth quarters.
Ethan Colegrove, who had 23 points to lead Tug Valley, scored 11 in the third quarter. Caleb May added 15 for the winners.
Chase York had 13 to lead Wyoming East, followed by Jacob Bishop with 11 and Anthony Martin with 10.
No boxscore was available by deadline on Saturday’s game.
That loss to Class AAA Spring Valley dropped the Warriors’ record to 1-8. Wyoming East had lost six straight going into its game with Independence Tuesday. The Warriors’ lone win had come against the Patriots, suddenly hot with four straight wins since that 19-point loss to the Warriors.
Wyoming East hosts Westside in the annual Wyoming County rivalry on Friday.
Tug Valley 69, Wyoming East 55
Wyoming East (1-7): Chase York 5 1-2 13, Logan Miller 2 2-3 7, Caden Lookabill 1 0-0 2, Tanner Whitten 3 0-1 6, Tucker Cook 0 0-0 0, Garrett Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Jacob Bishop 5 1-1 11, Anthony Martin 4 2-4 10, Chandler Johnson 1 4-4 6, Randy Raye 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21 10-15 55
Tug Valley (4-4): Caleb May 7 1-2 15, Ethan Colegrove 11 0-3 23, Easton Davis 3 0-1 6, Ian Reed 4 0-0 8, Jody Sorrell 1 2-2 5, Justin Hall 0 3-4 3, Zack Savage 3 2-3 8, Matt Linville 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 30 7-15 69.
Wyoming East: 11 13 8 23 — 55
Tug Valley: 9 20 19 21 — 69
Three-point field goals: WE: 3 (York 2, Miller 1), TV: 2 (Colegrove 1, Sorrell 1) Fouled out — None.