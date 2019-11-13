Being on opposite ends of the state, Class AA No. 11 Wyoming East and No. 6 Oak Glen have never met in football, and little is known about the Golden Bears.
That will change this week and the two will know each other front to back when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at New Cumberland.
In a Class AAA- and A-heavy northern panhandle, Oak Glen plays a schedule that includes five Ohio schools, four West Virginia schools and a private academy, Perry Traditional, in Pittsburgh.
Only two of Oak Glen’s opponents had winning records — rival Weir (6-4) and Toronto, Ohio (8-3). Oak Glen’s 10 opponents were a combined 31-69.
Only Toronto made the postseason and lost last week 35-0 to Aguinas in the Ohio playoffs.
Oak Glen features a balanced attack, led by junior quarterback Nick Chaney (6–foot-1, 215) who completed 97 of 162 passes for 1,695 yards and 19 touchdowns with just six interceptions.
His top targets are running back Hunter Patterson (39 receptions, 648 yards, six TDs), Gage Patterson (27-494-7) and Zach Taylor (25-558-6). That trio has all 19 of the Golden Bears’ touchdown receptions.
Multi-talented Patterson also leads the rushing attack with 1,059 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he he averaged 11.9 yards per carry. Paxton Shuman rushed for 751 yards and Patterson 344.
An interesting note, Oak Glen had 17 different plays log a carry this season.
The Golden Bears outscored the opposition by a whopping 430-103 margin and averaged 438.9 yards per game. They punted just six times all season.
Defensively, Oak Glen had 41 sacks and intercepted 25 passes.
The most points it surrendered was 21 to Harrison Central (Ohio) in a 26-21 victory and 14 three times. The Golden Bears registered one shutout.
Aside from the Harrison Central game, and a 21-14 victory against Toronto, Oak Glen won every game by at least 20 points.
The Golden Bears play in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference and this season the football team completed its first 10-0 season in 56 years of existence.
This will be one of the longest trips taken by a Wyoming East team, covering over five hours.
Oak Glen has an excellent facility with a nice turf field. It’s last playoff appearance was 2011 when it beat Roane 28-20 and lost to Point Pleasant in a shootout 66-40.
Wyoming East can’t boast of punting just six times, but have punted only 20 times, which is a low number.
In other areas offensively, the Warriors own similar numbers as the Golden Bears, averaging 395 yards per game (148.6 passing and 246.4 rushing).
Caleb Bower had been the main offensive weapon, rushing for 1,944 yards (second to Tank Tunstalle’s 1,967 in 2001, ironically, the year Wyoming East last won a playoff game, 6-0 over Independence on a Tunstalle touchdown).
Bower has scored 26 rushing touchdowns, 70.2 percent of the team’s 37 rushing scores, and he has 28 touchdowns overall. He has 957 yards rushing in the last three games and 12 touchdowns, one of those a school-record 388-yard game against Independence and another 301 Friday against Liberty.
Seth Ross is looking to break the school season passing record of 1,456 yards set by Thad Grogg in 2007. He has thrown for 1,407 yards (96 of 180 with 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
His top targets are Caden Lookabill (28-564–5) and Jake Bishop (28-448-7).
Wyoming East enters the game with an 8-2 record, and is making its first appearance in the postseason since 2014.
In 1999, Wyoming East went 14-0 and won the AA state title in its second year of existence.
The Warriors have won more games this season then they did the previous three years combined. The two losses were to playoff-bound teams Shady Spring (27-20) and Man (30-22) in back-to-back weeks before rebounding to win the last three.
The also beat AA playoff-bound Nicholas County 22-18.
The Warriors have given up the second-most points in the Class AA field at 251. Ironically, the most points they gave up was to the state’s other and much closer Oak — Oak Hill — with 39 and the next week when they gave up 35 to James Monroe.
Wyoing East does average 36.9 point per game and the overall record of its opponents is 49-51, but five teams had winning records and three total made the playoffs (the Warriors were 1-2 in those games).
Of course, the biggest number for Warriors fans is probably 280.4. That’s the miles from New Richmond to Oak Glen.
The winner of this game will play the winner of No. 14 North Marion (7-3) at No. 3 Poca (10-0) the weekend of Nov. 22-23 in the quarterfinals.