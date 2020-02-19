INSTITUTE — Huntington used a 10-point advantage in the third quarter to pull away from Wyoming East in a 61-45 victory in the Little General Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University Tuesday.
The Warriors were without Tanner Whitten, who suffered a back injury in the Warriors’ last game against Liberty.
The Highlanders’ Amare Smith led all scorers in the game with 25 points.
Torin Lochow added 10 points for Huntington (10-9).
Jake Bishop led the Warriors with 11 points, including the first 3-pointer of his career in his 69th career game at Wyoming East. Bishop was the only double-figure scorer for the Warriors.
Freshmen Chandler Johnson, Garrett Mitchell and Jacob Howard combined to score 23 of the Warriors 45 points.
The new-look Warriors hung tough with the Highlanders early and trailed 33-24 at the break.
The game slipped away from upset-minded Wyoming East in the third quarter when Huntington outscored the Warriors 14-4 to take a 47-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Huntington 61, Wyoming East 45
Huntington (10-9): Joe Patterson 2 0-0 5, Dion Sims 2 0-0 6, Emirh White 2 1-2 5, Zion Page 2 0-0 6, Torin Lochow 4 1-2 10, Amare Smith 9 5-5 25, Elijah Archer 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 23 7-9 61
Wyoming East (6-12): Chandler Johnson 3 2-2 8, Tucker Cook 2 0-0 5, Garrett Mitchell 2 3-4 9, Jacob Bishop 4 2-2 11 Anthony Martin 3 0-2 6, Jacob Howard 2 2-2 6. TOTALS: 16 9-12 45
Score by quarters
Huntington: 15 18 14 14 — 61
Wyoming East: 10 14 4 17 — 45
Three-point field goals: H: 8 (Patterson 1, Sims 2, Page 2, Lochow 1, Smith 1). WE: 4 (Cook 1, Mitchell 2, Bishop 1) Fouled out — None,