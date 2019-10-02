NEW RICHMOND — The Wyoming East Warriors are enjoying a perfect season after a 38-25 win at home against James Monroe on Friday, Sept. 27.
The Warriors will take their now 4-0 record on the road to River View in Bradshaw, West Virginia, on Friday, Oct. 4.
The Raiders go into the Coalfield AA outing with a record of 2-4. River View lost 63-14 in their recent league outing against Man.
With the loss, James Monroe drops to 2-2 on the campaign.
The Mavericks travel to Covington, Virginia, to battle the Cougars in a non-league test on Friday, Oct. 4. Covington won 21-0 in their recent non-league test against James River (Buchanan, Virginia).
Wyoming East is now ranked No. 13 in West Virginia Class AA, and No. 33 in the state.
Score by quarters
James Monroe: 0 7 7 21 — 35
Wyoming East: 14 6 6 12 — 38