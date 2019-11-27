HOUSTON, Texas — The No. 4 seed Marshall volleyball team fell to the No. 5 seed Florida Atlantic Owls 3-0 Friday in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament hosted by Rice.
The Owls defeated the Herd 25-13, 25-23, 25-17 to end its season.
Marshall ended its season with a record of 18-10, an eight-win improvement over the previous year. The Owls improve to 16-10 and advance to the second round to take on No. 1 seed WKU on Saturday.
This was the first season for Marshall under new head coach Ari Aganus.
“Although the result today wasn’t what we were working toward we as a staff are proud of what they’ve been working toward all year,” Aganus said. It’s been a great first season and we thank the seniors for their huge contributions.”
“We were picked to come in 10th in the preseason. We worked hard all year to earn our fourth place to end the regular season against an amazing FAU team. I’m excited to see what the future of Marshall volleyball holds and I am blessed to be a part of it.”
Marshall struggled offensively in the match. Redshirt junior Ciara Debell led the Herd with eight kills. Sophomore Sarah Schank was second with seven and sophomore Joelle Coulter added five. Junior Sydney Lostumo led with 16 assists and sophomore Gabrielle Coulter had nine.
Senior Amber Weber tallied 13 digs and finished the year with 498. The Herd had seven total team blocks with Debell and sophomore Isa Dostal leading with four total each. Junior Destiny Leon had three. Dostal ends the year as the team leader with 131 total blocks and Leon was right behind with 130.
Swimming
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Marshall swimming and diving completed the first of three days of action at the TYR ‘85 Invite hosted by Liberty on Friday where Heather Sigmon qualfified for the US Open with her leg of the 4x100 Medley Relay.
Sigmon’s time of 54.52 was the second fastest time in program history.
Sigmon swims with Marshall’s B-relay team and the A team’s time was the second fastest time in the program’s history.
“We were really pleased with our performances today,” Marshall head coach Ian Walsh said. “We had a strong morning and there were a lot of adjustments made that we saw come together in the finals. Our 200 Free Relay team set the tone tonight with a first place showing. Catherine Bendziewicz and Darby Coles followed them up with second and third place finishes in the 200 IM and 50 Freestyle respectively. Madison Young and Lauren Henderson both made it to the finals in the 3 Meter Dive. Madison placed second and Lauren placed sixth. There were a lot of improvements made and it sets both of them up well for tomorrow’s 1 Meter Dive. Then Heather Sigmon led off our B relay with a blistering 54.52 to qualify her for the US Open in two weeks in Atlanta. ”
Marshall’s swimmers who finished in the top 15 of their respective events included 4x50 Free Relay, 1. Darby Coles, Catherine Bendzwicz, Regan Raines, Jordyn O’Dell; 6. Hannah Robins, Alexis Wilhoit, Or Tamir, Raeleigh Mooij; 200 Yard Individual Medley, 2. Bendzwicz; 50 Free, 3. Coles, 13. Raines, 14. O’Dell; 3 Meter Dive, 2. Madison Young, 6. Lauren Henderson, 10. Sarah McGlumphy, 14. Joelle Williams; 4x100 Medley Relay, 2. O’Dell, Bendzwicz, Nicole Rueff, Coles; 12. Heather Sigmon, Rachel Hughes, Robins, Raines.