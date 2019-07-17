TWIN FALLS - A junior golf match was played Friday at Twin Falls Golf Course between Twin Falls Junior Golfers and Glade Springs Junior Golfers.
It was the first leg of a two-day tournament. Twins Falls currently leads 6.5 to 3.5. The match at Glade Springs will be played at a date to be determined.
Here are results:
n Captains: Brett Laxton vs. Kyle Long, Laxton won 3&1
n Micheal Growe and Ethan Bradford vs. Jackson Hill and Nathan Daniels, Hill and Daniels won 2&1
n Caleb Cook and Kerri-Ann Cook vs. Todd Duncan and Tanner Vest, TIE
n Logan Miller and Noah Quesenberry vs. Zan Hill and Jordy Townley, TIE
n Micheal Growe vs. Jackson Hill, TIE
n Ethan Bradford vs. Nathan Daniels, Bradford won 1 up
n Caleb Cook vs. Todd Duncan, Duncan won 3 &2
n Kerri-Ann Cook vs. Tanner Vest, Cook won 1 up
n Logan Miller vs. Zan Hill, Miller won 1 up
n Noah Quesenberry vs. Jordy Townley, Quesenberry won 2&1.