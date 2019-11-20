NEW CUMBERLAND — No. 11 Wyoming East committed three turnovers and it was too much to overcome as the Warriors fell on the road to No. 6 Oak Glen, 55-13, in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Saturday afternoon.
The 55 points was the most surrendered during the Warriors 8-3 season, topping the 39-points surrendered against the state’s other Oak, Oak Hill, back on Sept. 20.
It was the Warriors first playoff appearance since 2014; the Warriors have not won a playoff game since a 6-0 victory against Independence in 2001.
Oak Glen is now 11-0.
The loss ended the turnaround season for the Warriors under first-year coach Larry Thompson, who guided the team from a seven-win total combined over the last three season to eight wins just this season.
It started with a bang, as Caleb Bower burst 27 yards on his first carry and 12 on his second.
The Warriors drove to the Golden Bears 7-yard line, but a fumble on a reverse was scooped up by Oak Glen’s Gage Patterson, who sprinted 88 yards for the score.
After holding the Warriors, who possessed the ball for most of the first quarter on its two drives, and getting the ball back on downs, the Golden Bears went went 70 yards, the final 25 coming on a pass from Nick Chaney to Brayden Mineard.
It was the first of four TD passes for Chaney, who threw for 195 yards (7 of 15).
He added another, a 62-yarder to Patterson, for a 21-0 lead.
The Warriors appeared to get a big break late in the second quarter. Chase York picked off a Chaney pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown with under a minute left in the half.
It was York’s second interception of the game, the junior’s only two interceptions of the season.
But the Golden Bears retaliated and scored on Chaney’s third touchdown pass, this one 22 yards to Mineard with 11 seconds remaining. That made the halftime score 28-7.
Allowing that score was exacerbated when the Golden Bears scored on their first possession of the second half, Chaney’s fourth touchdown pass (43 yards to Hunter Patterson).
The Golden Bears added a pair of rushing touchdowns around another defensive score to make it 55-7 before quarterback Seth Ross hooked up with Jacob Bishop on a 50-yard touchdown for the final score of the game.
It was the 14th touchdown pass of the season for Ross, the eighth touchdown reception for Bishop.
Ross, who was 8 of 17 for 111 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, ended up setting a school passing yardage record with 1,518 yards. That topped the mark of 1,513 yards established by Thad Grogg in 2007.
Bower ended up with 90 yards on the ground and finished the year with 2,034 yards for the season.
Oak Glen had 402 total yards and 207 rushing, led by 109 from Paxton Shuman.
Brandon Simpson and Chase York had eight tackles each for the Warriors. Clay Lester had seven and Tanner Jenkins six.
Oak Glen will travel to undefeated Poca next weekend in the Class AA quarterfinals.
No. 6 Oak Glen 55,
No. 11 Wyoming East 13
Score by quarters
Wyoming East 0 7 0 6 — 13
Oak Glen 6 22 21 6 — 55
First quarter
OG — Gage Patterson 88 fumble return (run failed)
Second quarter
OG — Brayden Mineared 25 pass from Nick Chaney (Michael Lemley run)
OG — Gage Patterson 62 pass from Chaney (conversion good)
WE — Chase York 70 interception return (Lydia Crook kick)
OG — Mineard 22 pass from Chaney (kick failed)
Third quarter
OG — Hunter Patterson 43 pass from Chaney (Matt Wright kick)
OG — Lemley 72 interception return (Wright kick)
OG — Paxton Shuman 5 run (Wright kick)
Fourth quarter
OG — Seth Humberton 1 run (run failed)
WE — Jake Bishop 50 pass from Seth Ross (conversion failed)
Individual statistics
Rushing — WE: Caleb Bower 21-90, Chase York 9-41, Chandler Johnson 2-11, Seth Ross 5-(minus-7), Caden Lookabill 1-(minus-15). OG — Paxton Shuman 15-109, Hunter Patterson 9-68, M. Greenlief 3-26, K. Goodlin 2-3, S. Humberton 1-1,.
Passing — WE: Seth Ross 8-17-2-111-1, McQuade Canada 0-1-0-0-0, OG: Nick Chaney 7-18-2-195-4.
Receiving — WE: Jake Bishop 3-78-1, McQuade Canada 3-24, Mason Houck 1-14, Chase York 1-(minus-5). OG: Mineard 3-73-2, Gage Patterson 2-66-1, Hunter Patterson 1-43-1, Mike Lemley 1-13.
Turnovers — WE: Chase York 2 INT, OG: Patterson FR, Mike Lemley 2 INT.