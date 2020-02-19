WACO, Texas — Baylor is the No. 1 team in the country and does not need much help when it comes to finding ways to beat a team, but that didn’t stop the West Virginia University men’s basketball team from basically handing the game to the top-ranked Bears.
WVU committed 22 turnovers and made less than 35% of its shots as Baylor never trailed in an easy 70-59 win against the visiting Mountaineers on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
The Mountaineers (18-7, 6-6 Big 12) have lost three consecutive games for the first time this season and have not won away from Morgantown since an early January game at Oklahoma State.
“We can’t have 20 turnovers a game and beat good people,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said during a postgame radio interview. “We’re throwing it all over the gym with no pressure. That’s alarming.”
Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) opened the game with a 3-pointer by Jared Butler and quickly had a 10-point lead before 10 minutes had been played. The BU lead grew to as many as 19 points on another Butler 3-pointer with 3:41 remaining in the half.
WVU played its best basketball of the first half in the final few minutes.
Junior forward Gabe Osabuohien hit a pair of foul sots and senior guard Chase Harler made two shots before Osabuohien and freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe each made one foul shot to end the half on an 8-0 run and cut the Baylor lead to 33-22.
That momentum did not carry over into the second half, as Baylor scored the first eight points and 20 of the first 23 points after the break. Jermaine Haley’s pair of foul shots and a single foul shot from Derek Culver accounted for West Virginia’s only points in almost the first 10 minutes of the second half. WVU’s first field goal during the final period came from Tshiebwe inside with 10:14 to play to cut Baylor’s lead to 53-27.
“We got it down to 11,” Huggins said. “We’ve got a chance coming out at halftime and we turn it over the first three times we had the ball. You can’t do that and win. You can’t do that and win against the No. 1-ranked team in the country.”
Junior college transfer Taz Sherman took over on offense for West Virginia from that point, but the BU lead was too much and the Mountaineers never really threatened to get all the way back in the game. Sherman finished with 30 points, all in the final 10 minutes, and made 5 of 9 attempts from 3-point range.
Baylor turned West Virginia’s 22 turnovers into 21 points on mostly easy baskets at the other end Saturday. The Mountaineers were uncharacteristically bullied on the inside, with the Bears outscoring WVU 42-14 in the paint.
Sherman’s 20 points led the Mountaineers, with Tshiebwe scoring 11 and grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds in the loss.
For Baylor, Butler scored a game-high 21 points while Davion Mitchell and Matthew Mayer each finished with 13 points.