CLEAR FORK — Shawn Jenkins knew that no lead was safe against Tug Valley.
Turns out, he was right.
Tug Valley overcame an 11-point deficit with a 15-2 run over a 3:20 run near the end of the first half and went on to beat the Renegades 72-67 Tuesday night.
It was the third-straight loss for Class AA No. 10 Westside.
“I kept trying to tell them, it doesn’t matter if you are up 10, 11, 12, 15 — Tug Valley teams are not going to stop,” Jenkins said. “We get smacked in the mouth and we get to bleeding and right now in this three-game losing streak we haven’t figured out how to stop the bleeding and retaliate. Right now we just continue to let it bleed and we make poor decisions and take bad shots and one person is trying to do it instead of doing as a team like we did on the 5-2 start. It’s something we’ve got to fix.”
It was a precise explanation of the second quarter, and late in the third quarter, two key points in the game.
The Renegades ran out to a 28-17 lead, Evan Colucci hitting a 3 to give Westside its biggest lead of the game.
But the Panthers fought back and extended a 15-2 run keyed by six points from Caleb May, giving the Panthers the lead, 32-30. Daniel Reed hit a 3 right before the half to give Westside the lead back, 33-32.
Early in the third quarter, there were eight lead changes on eight straight possessions as well as a couple of ties.
On the ninth possession, Jace Colucci tied the score at 45-45 with a free throw.
With 1:21 left in the quarter, May gave the Panthers the lead at 47-45 and after a pair of missed free throws by the Renegades, the Panthers went on an 8-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take a 55-45 lead.
The Renegades were just not able to catch up.
“We went 13, did a little 1-3-1 right there (during the comeback in the second quarter and into the third quarter),” Tug Valley coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson said. “Once that was successful, I kind of stayed with it into the third quarter, probably a little longer than I normally would.”
Tug Valley was led by Ian Reed, who had 21 points. Caleb May added 20 points, Easton Davis 15 points and Ethan Colegrove 10 points.
For Westside, Ethan Blackburn had 22 points and Daniel Reed added 12.
Jenkins said he now sees the young team that struggled in similar games last year. It was a major disappointment, the coach said.
“You start out 5-2 and you see growth in them and you expect that growth to continue,” Jenkins said. “I just feel like we’ve reverted back to some of our old habits and some of our old ways. We got to fix that. We can’t do that.”
For Tug Valley, it was the Panthers’ second win over a county team in five days, after beating Wyoming East in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout the previous Friday.
“That’s a good, solid win,” Thompson said. “Any time you come over here and win, you are doing pretty well.”
Tug Valley 72, Westside 67
Tug Valley (5-4): Caleb May 8 2-3 20, Ethan Colegrove 5 0-0 10, Easton Davis 6 3-6 15, Ian Reed 8 5-5 21, Jody Sorrell 1 0-0 3, Justin Hall 0 0-0 0, Zack Savage 0 0-0 0, Mathew Linville 1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 29 11-16 72
Westside (5-5): Jace Colucci 3 2-3 8, Daniel Reed 5 1-2 12, Ethan Blackburn 10 0-2 22, Evan Colucci 2 0-0 5, Tommy Milam 3 1-2 7, Wes Browning 2 0-0 4, Austin Cline 0 0-0 0, Shandell Adkins 3 3-5 9, Noah Lusk 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28 7-14 67.
Score by quarters
Tug Valley: 13 19 18 19 — 72
Westside: 19 14 12 22 — 67
Scoring
Three-point field goals — TV: 3 (May 2, Sorrell 1). W: 4 (Reed 1, Blackburn 2, E. Colucci 1). Fouled out — W: J. Colucci.