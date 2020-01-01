NEW RICHMOND — Westside coach Shawn Jenkins doesn’t necessarily like the notion of losing.
But he allowed that his team’s losses in the E-Z Stop Christmas Tournament on Friday and Saturday will got a long way in making his team a better squad.
That is why Jenkins was smiling after Westside’s 76-58 loss to T.C. Williams Friday night — although, not as much so after Saturday’s loss to Patriot.
“It’s kind of funny that we lost by, I think, 13, and last night we lost by 16 and we say we played better last night,” Jenkins said. “But we did play better last night. We didn’t shoot the ball well at all. Their defense is stellar, their defense is tight. Their defense was much better than T.C. Williams, in my opinion.
“I want my kids to play in big-time games. We aren’t supposed to win these games. These are two of the biggest schools in Virginia, teams we shouldn’t even be in the game with, yet we were. Now we can go back and show the kids the mistakes we made against kids that play at that level.”
Westside took off Friday night, going ahead 27-14 using a 14-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters. Four 3s highlighted the run, the first two by Jace Colucci, who Jenkins agreed was the best player on the court in the first half.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say I was the best player on the court, but it was my teammates who helped me score as much as I did,” Colucci said. “If it wasn’t for them, I couldn’t score all those points I scored.”
Colucci finished with a game-high 20 points.
He said there were some nervous moments knowing the team was going up against a Virginia 6A school.
“On the way over here, there were some nerves, but once the game started, I was like, ‘OK, I feel pretty good.’”
Ethan Blackburn added two 3s around a Colucci 2 to give the Renegades that 13-point lead, 27-14.
An 11-point T.C. Williams run allowed the Titans of “Remember the Titans” fame to get right back in the game.
But former WVU forward Darryl Prue, the Titans coach, was impressed.
“That team played hard and (Colucci) was a real good player for them,” Prue said “We had a hard time matching up with him and we ran several players at him. He was a good player and they had a good team.”
In the second half, the Renegades wiped out a six-point halftime deficit and had out tied at 49 on a Colucci basket and at 51 on a Tommy Milam deuce inside.
But a 3 to end the third and another to start the fourth gave the Titans some breathing room. The Renegades were not quite ready to go away quietly, cutting it to two, 57-55.
But a 10-0 run finally put the game away for T.C. Williams.
Tommy Milam had 10 points for Westside in Friday’s loss.
On Saturday, the Renegades fell behind early and had a hard time staying in the game.
Blackburn hit a 3 at the end of the first half to make the score 30-24.
Colucci hit a two to start the third to make it 30-26 but Patriots went on a 15-0 run to make the lead 19.
Patriot led by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter before Renegades ended the game on a 15-3 run.
Ethan Blackburn had 13 points to lead the Renegades on Saturday. Tommy Milam had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Saturday
Patriot, Virginia 63, Westside 50
Patriot (7-5): Ellis Nayeli 3 0-1 6, Zach Blue 4 3-7 12, Chad Watson 2 3-4 8, Allen Davis 3 1-3 7, Trey Nelson 2 1-1 6, Nasir Coleman 0 1-2 1, Michael Ackerman 0 0-0 0, Jackson Ford 2 2-4 6, Darrell Johnson 5 2-2 12, Elias Baxatsiar 0 2-2 2, Daniel Perry 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Warren 0 0-0 0, Tyler Stringer 1 1-2 3, Joe Baldwin 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22 16-28 63.
Westside (3-2): Noah Lusk 0 1-3 1, Ethan Blackburn 5 1-2 13, Parker Rolfe 0 1-2 1, Austin Cline 1 0-0 2, Evan Colucci 3 0-2 6, Ryan Anderson 0 0-0 0, Daniel Reed 1 3-4 5, Jace Colucci 3 1-4 7, Wesley Browning 0 1-2 1, Logan Shumate 2 1-1 5, Tommy Milam 1 5-5 7, Mikey Newsome 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 17 14-25 50
Patriot: 21 9 25 8 — 63
Westside: 13 11 11 15 — 50
Three-point field goals: P: 3 (Blue 1, Watson 1, Nelson 1), W: 2 (Blackburn) Fouled out — None
Friday
T.C. Williams 76, Westside 58
T.C. Williams (5-2): Torrence Horton 4 6-7 14, Michael Henderson 5 3-4 16, Takeo Carpenter 5 0-0 14, Will Kent 1 0-0 22, Kullen Robinson 0 0-0 0, Ricardo Ross 1 3-4 5, Ahmad Rauf 5 1-3 15, Mike Teal 3 1-1 8, E. Marcie 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 25 14-19 76.
Westside (3-1): Jace Colucci 9 0-0 20, Daniel Reed 3 0-0 8, Ethan Blackburn 2 3-5 8, Evan Colucci 2 0-0 5, Tommy Milam 5 0-0 10, Wes Browning 1 1-2 3, Austin Cline 2 0- 4, Mikey Newsom 0 0-3 0. TOTALS: 24 4-10 58.
T.C. Williams: 14 27 13 22 — 76
Westside: 16 19 16 7 — 58
Three-point field goals: TC: 12 (Henderson 3, Carpenter 4, Rauf 4, Teal 1). W: 6 (Colucci 2, Reed 2, Blackburn 1, E. Colucci 1). Fouled out: none.