GLEN DANIELS — After the departure of three starters and the sixth, Wyoming East came up short against Liberty Thursday, falling 66-62.
The Warriors got a career-best 31 points from sophomore shooter Tanner Whitten. He had six 3 pointers, including four in the second half when he had 19 points.
Freshman Chandler Johnson had a career-best nine, Tucker Cook a career-best eight and Jake Bishop added seven.
The Raiders were able to secure the victory despite losing its top player, sophomore A.J. Williams, who took a spill on a runout slam attempt early in the second quarter.
He had 16 points at that point.
Williams was scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday and will miss at least six weeks, said coach Chad Williams, who is also A.J. Williams’ uncle.
Williams had 11 in the second quarter in short order and helped the Raiders crawl out of a three-point whole, 18-15, after the first quarter. The Raiders outscored the Warriors in that second quarter, 24-12 and led at the break 39-30.
Wyoming East got back in it when its sophomore, Whitten, scored 10 in the third as the Warriors pulled to within two, 49-47.
But Liberty had an answer in the fourth and pulled out a big Section 1 win.
Adam Drennen had 19 to lead Liberty.
It was the second sectional loss in a row for Wyoming East (4-10).
Four of the Warriors top six players had quit before the game and didn’t make the trip — starters McQuade Canada, Chase York, Caden Lookabill and sixth man Logan Miller.
Liberty 66, Wyoming East 62
Wyoming East (4-10): Tanner Whitten 11 3-5 31, Jacob Bishop 1 5-6 7, Anthony Martin 2 0-0 4, Garrett Mitchell 1 0-0 3, Tucker Cook 3 0-0 8, Chandler Johnson 3 3-5 9. TOTALS: 21 11-16 62
Liberty (8-4): A.J Williams 6 3-4 16, Ethan Hill 2 2-2 7, Braden Howell 1 1-1 3, Adam Drennen 8 0-0 19, Nate Griffith 3 1-2 9, Hunter Lambert 4 1-2 12. TOTALS 24 8-11 66
Score by quarters
Wyoming East: 18 12 17 15 — 62
Liberty: 15 24 10 17 — 66
Three-point field goals: WE 9 (Whitten 6, Mitchell 1, Cook 2): L: 10 (Williams 1, Hill 1, Drennen 3, Griffith 2, Lambert 3. Fouled out — None
Oak Hill 42, Wyoming East 41
OAK HILL — Oak Hill pulled out a key Section 1 victory Wednesday with a win over visiting Wyoming East.
Freshman Omar Lewis hit a free throw with 13 seconds left and the Red Devils withstood a late shot for the win by Wyoming East.
Jake Bishop led the way for the Warriors with 11 points. Nobody else was in double figures for the Warriors; McQuade Canada and Caden Lookabill had eight points.
Jason Manns had 19 for the Red Devils and Jacob Perdue added 17, including four 3 pointers.
Oak Hill won despite making just four two-point baskets. Oak Hill had eight 3s.
Oak Hill 42, Wyoming East 41
Wyoming East (4-9): Chase York 0 2-2 2, Logan Miller 0 0-0 0, Caden Lookabill 3 2-2 8, McQuade Canada 3 0-0 8, Tanner Whitten 3 0-0 6, Jacob Bishop 5 1-1 11, Anthony Martin 1 0-0 2, Garrett Mitchell 1 0-0 3, Tucker Cook 0 0-0 0, Chandler Johnson 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 16 6-7 41
Oak Hill (5-8): Jacob Perdue 6 1-2 17, Jason Manns 5 6-6 19, Hunter Rinehart 1 0-0 3, Sammy Crist 0 0-0 0, Omar Lewis 0 1-2 1, Darrion McDowell 0 2-5 2, Camden Craddock 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 12 10-15 42
Score by quarters
Wyoming East: 12 10 8 11 — 41
Oak Hill: 13 8 9 12 — 42
Three-point field goals: WE: 3 (Canada 2, Mitchell 1). OH — 8 (Perdue 4, Manns 3, Rinehart 1) Fouled out — none
Wyoming East 54, Greenbrier East 49
BECKLEY — Wyoming East ran its win streak to three straight with a victory over Greenbrier East in the MLK Classic at Greater Beckley Christian.
Wyoming East ran out to a 16-4 lead in the first but Greenbrier East, without its star, Bailee Coles, who was out with an injury, came back. The Spartans cut the Warriors lead to 24-21 by the half.
The Warriors held off the Spartans, making free throws down stretch. Wyoming East made 13 of 17 in the fourth quarter, including 6 for 6 by McQuade Canada. Canada had 19 points and made 8 of 8 free throws and ran his consecutive free throws streak to 22.
Caden Lookabill added 10 points.
Greenbrier East was led by Davy Vance and Sam Aultz with 12 each.
Wyoming East 54, Greenbrier East 49
Wyoming East (4-8): Chase York 2 4-4 9, Logan Miller 1 2-2 4, Caden Lookabill 4 2-3 10, McQuade Canada 5 8-8 19, Tanner Whitten 3 0-0 7, Jacob Bishop 0 3-7 3, Anthony Martin 0 0-0 0, Garrett Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Chandler Johnson 0 2-2 2. TOTALS: 15 21-26 54.
Greenbrier East (3-9): Quintin Wilson 1 0-0 2, Trey Poindexter 0 0-0 0, Tucker Via 1 1-2 3, Clay Jackson 1 0-0 2, Peyton Pack 2 2-2 6, Adam Seams 3 0-0 6, Zach Patton 0 0-0 0, Montquelle Davis 2 2-2 6, Jarrett McHale 0 0-0 0, Davey Vance 5 0-0 12, Sam Aultz 4 0-0 12, TOTALS: 19 5-6 49
Score by quarters
Wyoming East: 16 8 13 17 — 54
Greenbrier East: 4 17 10 18 — 49
Three-point goals: WE: 3 (York 1, Canada 1, Whitten 1). GE: 6 (Vance 2, Aultz 4) Fouled out — none.