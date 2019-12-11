OAK HILL — Wyoming East followed up its 8-3 playoff season by having 13 players named to the all-Coalfield Conference team released Wednesday.
The 13 players were the most of any team in the Coalfield Conference.
Westside had six players named to the squad.
For Wyoming East, leading the way on offense were three players on first team, record-setting running back Caleb Bower, senior wide receiver Jake Bishop and senior tackle Tanner Jenkins.
Bowers finished the season with 2,034 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns.
He had a school-record 388 yards rushing against Independence and in the final three regular season games, he rushed for 957 yards and 12 touchdowns as Wyoming East won out to make the playoffs. Bower had eight 100-yard games, Bishop was a three-year starter and he had a team-best 31 receptions for 526 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.
He had the winning touchdown reception against Oak Hill as time expired in a 44-39 victory, the second game-winning catch of his career.
Tanner Jenkins, one of the area’s top offensive linemen, helped pave the way for Bower.
Second team members include senior quarterback Seth Ross, junior center Josh Reilly and sophomore kicker Lydia Crook.
Ross was a record setter with 1,518 yards. He completed 101 of 197 passes (52.8 percent) with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Reilly, the team center, was another key cog on the line and Crook, who joined the team after mid-season, made 18 of 21 extra points and fifth on the team in points scored.
Brandon Morgan is another member of the line that paved the way for an offensive that rushed or 2,584 yards and had 4,181 yards in total offense.
Defensively senior linebacker Clay Lester was named to the first-team defense along with senior defensive back Caden Lookabill and senior defensive utility player McQuade Canada.
Lester led the defense, averaging 11.8 tackles per game (118 overall) with four sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Lookabill had 43 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery and Canada, a first-year senior, led the squad with six interceptions.
Offensive lineman Dakota McBride was named to the second team offense.
McBride averaged 6.8 tackles per game and had a team-best nine sacks. The Warriors had just nine sacks the year before.
Honorable mention picks included linebacker Alex Hall and defensive back Brandon Simpson.
“I am extremely proud of them, they consistently showed up every day and performed,” Wyoming East coach Larry Thompson said of his players on the All-Coalfield team.
For Westside, Colton Morgan was named a second-team offensive lineman and defensive back Daniel Reed was named to the second-team defense.
Reed, a defensive back, led the Renegades with 53 tackles and he had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries and a sack.
Jace Colucci and Spencer Kenney were named to the offensive honorable mention squad.
Connor Gibson and Dakota Hurley were named to the honorable mention defense.