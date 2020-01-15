GARDNER — Shiloh Bailey and Laken McKinney had double-doubles as the Panthers scored a key 63-48 Class AA Region 3 victory against Westside.
Bailey had 16 points and 18 rebounds and McKinney had 16 points and 11 rebounds. PikeView had 50 rebounds as the Panthers used their imposing size inside to control the boards.
Hope Craft added 12 points and Hannah Perdue had 11 for PikeView, which placed four players in double figures.
The Panthers improved to 6-4 with the win, but PikeView is 4-0 against Region 3 opponents. The game was tight in the first half, and PikeView went into the half clinging to a 26-21 lead.
In the third quarter, PikeView started fast and used a 20-8 to run out to a 46-29. The Panthers cruised from there.
Westside had nine 3 pointers in the game, including five from Riana Kenneda, who had 15 points. She was the only Westside player in double figures. Madi Morgan returned to the lineup after sustaining what looked like a serious knee injury the week before in the New River CTC Invitational.
The game was the third of what will be a nine-game road trip for Westside, all against Region 3 opponents.
Westside (7-3 and 5-2 in region play) will travel to Shady Spring Friday.
PikeView was scheduled to face another key game on Tuesday, Jan. 14against Wyoming East, a team the Panthers beat 64-49 in the New RIver CTC Invitational. Wyoming East and Westside are the top two teams in Region 3, Section 1. PikeView is the top team in Region 3, Section 2.
PikeView 63, Westside 48
Westside (7-3): Taylor Brown 1 1-2 3, Leslie Bailey 3 1-2 9, Hannah Toler 3 3-4 9, Riana Kennedy 5 0-0 15, Madi Morgan 1 0-0 3, Makayla Morgan 1 1-5 3, Shyan Jenkins 2 0-0 5, Lauren Thomas 0 0-0 0, Sarah Brown 0 1-2 1. TOTALS 16 6-13 48.
PikeView (6-4): Olivia Boggess 2 0-0 4 , Hope Craft 5 2-3 12, Hannah Perdue 4 2-2 11, Tori Coburn 1 0-0 2, Anyah Brown 0 2-3 2, Shiloh Bailey 7 2-2 16, Laken McKinney 7 2-4 16. TOTALS 26 10-14
Westside: 12 9 8 19 — 48
PikeView: 13 13 20 17 — 63
Three-point goals: W: 9 (Bailey 2, Kenneda 5, Mad. Morgan 1, Jenkins 1) P: 1 (Perdue) Fouled out — None
Westside 81, Liberty 14
GLEN DANIELS — Westside stopped a two-game losing steak with an easy victory at Liberty Thursday.
The Renegades were able to jump on Liberty early and controlled the game, leading 21-4 after one quarter and 45-8 at the half.
Taylor Norns led the way with 13 points, her first double figure game of the season. Leslie Bailey added 11. They were the only players in double figures as coach Darren Thomas was able to go to the bench early and often.
Thirteen of the 14 players who played in the game scored.
Liberty, which has struggled on offense, didn’t score more than four points in any quarter in the game. Kyle Wallace had nine points to lead the Raiders.
Westside 81, Liberty 14
Westside (7-2): Taylor Brown 6 1-2 13, Leslie Bailey 4 2-2 11, Hannah Toler 4 0-0 8, Riana Kenneda 3 0-0 7, Makayla Morgan 0 1-2 1, Emily Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Smith 2 0-0 4, Shyan Jenkins 4 0-0 8, Lauren Thomas 2 0-0 4, AaliyahDishmon 2 0-0 5, Sarah Brown 3 0-0 6, Riley McNeely 0 1-1 1, Madison Brown 2 1-1 5, Ali Morgan 3 2-2 8. TOTALS 35 8-10 81
Liberty (1-9): Faith Davis 0 0-0 0, Sam Lucas 0 0-0 0, Haylee Lilly 0 0-0 0, Casey Cook 0 0-0 0, Hannah Lilly 0 1-4 1, Madison Phipps 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Daniels 0 0-0 0, Courtney Nelson 1 2-4 4, Kylie Wallace 3 3-4 9. TOTALS: 4 6-12 14
Westside: 21 24 19 17 — 81
Liberty: 4 4 2 4 — 14
Three-point goals: W: Bailey 1, Kenneda 1, Dishmon 1), L: none.