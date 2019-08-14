Submitted photo
The 2019 edition of the Wyoming East Middle School Warriors' football team includes 32 sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders from the East area. Verdis Walls is the head coach, assisted by Dakota Paynter. The team has a grid-o-rama scrimmage at PikeView scheduled on Aug. 31 with teams from Princeton, Independence, Shady Spring, PikeView, and Southside. The first regular season game will be a trip to Eastern Greenbrier on Sept. 5. Squad members include Dylan Burks, Arianna McKinney, John Castle, Jackson Danielson, Devan Walls, Dakota Stover, Brock Hash, Tristan Hash, Aiden Morgan, Michael Johnson, Braeden Bailey, Charlie Simmons, Miken Smyth, Jacob England, Aiden Burgess, Austin Criss, Isaiah Tilley, Tracy Roberts, John "Dozer" Hatfield, Jacob Cooper, Gavin Green, Steven Clemins, Landon Lester, Brady Morgan, Braxton Morgan, Hunter Blankenship, Lexi Wikel, Tommy Wikel, Marcus Perky, Jordan Collins, Gage Cooper, and Charles Turner. The squad is still in the workout phase, as uniforms and helmets will be distributed in a couple of weeks.