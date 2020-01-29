NEW RICHMOND — There were a lot of elements to the third meeting of the season between rivals Westside and Wyoming East.
Shooting was not among them.
Both teams struggled to score in Wyoming East’s 40-32 victory at Wyoming East Thursday.
Wyoming East made just 17 of 53 shots (32.1%) and the Lady Warriors were 3 of 16 from the 3-point line (18.8%). It was even worse for the Lady Renegades who went 12 of 50 (24% and also 3 of 16 from 3-point range).
The Lady Warriors led 5-4 after the first quarter and Westside took a 18-17 lead at the half.
“Any time you play the county rivalry, you’re both emotional and I don’t think either team settled down well,” Wyoming East coach Angie Boninsegna said. “Our shooting was off, I think, on both teams and we never got in a flow.”
Well, they did. But it was late.
Hannah Toler, whose 3-pointer in the third quarter was her 1,000th career point, converted an old-fashioned 3-point play with 5:02 remaining to cut Wyoming East’s lead to 31-30.
The Lady Warriors went on a 7-0 run over the next four minutes, six points on inside on drives by Hannah Blankenship and Sky Davidson around a putback by Sarah Saunders. Toler scored with 1:55 left to make the score 38-32, but Daisha Summers’ layup with 27.3 left ended it.
“We’re not shooting the ball real well right now,” Westside coach Darren Thomas said. “I think we are trying to rush everything. We’re trying to make too much of it. Go back to the old stuff, grab that sucker and shoot it right off. We’re not smooth with it right now.”
Toler, who finished with a game-high 18 points, scored the final 12 points of the game for Westside and 12 of the 14 in the second half, after Lauren Thomas gave Westside a 20-17 lead with the first shot of the half.
Rebounding was a key for Wyoming East. The Warriors continually got second and third opportunities while limiting Westside to one-shot possessions.
“I think in the second half we picked up on our rebounding,” Boninsegna said. “Sarah (Saunders) came in and got a couple of good stick backs for us and she does a good job in there. She plays a lot bigger than she is and is a huge contributor to what we are trying to do this year. It hurt that we lost Daisha in the first half. We needed to establish the interior against them. They went to a man (defense) and switched it up a bit on us.”
The point, Thomas said, was to not allow Hannah Blankenship to have another 6 for 6 from 3-point performance as she did against Westside at the Armory in the New River CTC Invitational.
“We weren’t going let her make six 3s on us again,” Thomas said. “If they beat us inside with Daisha and Sarah, we were willing to live with that.”
The duo inside paid dividends. Summers had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Saunders had five points and eight rebounds as Wyoming out-rebounded Westside 43-26. Blankenship also had seven rebounds.
Freshman Abby Russell kept the Warriors in the game early, scoring eight points, many in big spots.
She twice tied the game (at 7 and 14) and she gave the Lady Warriors the lead at 12-10 midway through the second quarter.
“She came off some screens and hit some short jumpers for us,” Boninsegna said. “She also drove the ball well and shot well inside the 3-point area.”
Russell and Blankenship each finished with 10 points for the Lady Warriors.
Coaches in Region 3, Section 1 (Wyoming East, Westside, Oak Hill and Independence) voted to have their postseason tournament at Wyoming East Feb. 24 and Feb. 26.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Liberty, but the school folded the team Jan. 17 due to lack of players.
Wyoming East 40, Westside 32
Westside (9-5): Taylor Brown 0 0-0 0, Leslie Bailey 0 0-0 0, Hannah Toler 7 3-3 18, Riana Kenneda 2 1-4 5, Madi Morgan 0 0-0 0, Makayla Morgan 1 0-0 2, Shyan Jenkijns 1-1 1-2 3, Sarah Brown 0 0-1 0, Lauren Thomas 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 12 5-9 32.
Wyoming East (10-3): Daisha Summers 3 2-7, Skylar Davidson 3 0-0 7, Any Russell 5 0-0 10, Colleen Lookabill 0 0-0 0, Kayley Bane1 0-0 3, Hannah Blankenship 3 0-0 7, Sarah Saunders 2 1-4 5. TOTALS: 17 3-11 40.
Score by quarters
Westside: 4 14 7 7 — 32
Wyoming East: 5 12 11 12 — 40
Three-point field goals: W: 3 (Toler 1, Kenneda 2). WE: 3 (Davidson 1, Blankenship 1, Bane 1). Fouled out — None.