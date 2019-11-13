NEW RICHMOND — On senior night, it was a first-year senior who saved Wyoming East’s season-long run to a playoff berth.
McQuade Canada’s interception with 4:34 left in the third was the catalyst that turned the momentum in favor of the Warriors in what was ultimately a 40-27 Wyoming East victory.
The win send the No. 11 Warriors on a long trip to the tip of the northern panhandle and a first round playoff game Saturday against 10-0 Oak Glen.
The Warriors finished the year with an 8-2 record, more than the team’s fourth-year seniors had won in the previous three years combined.
It was another big night for running back Caleb Bower, who had 301 yards and four more touchdowns. Bower, a junior, now has 1,944 yards on the season, the second largest season total in school history (the standard was set by Tank Tunstalle with 1,967 in 2001).
In the last three games Bower had rushed for 957 yards and 12 touchdowns.
All of that was earned, as evidenced by Bower’s ripped jersey, and nothing was certain before Canada stepped in front of an Isaac Atkins pass in the third quarter, his sixth interception of the season. The Raiders had the lead, 27-20 and were poised for more, driving into Wyoming East territory.
“Coach just put me in the right position to get the interception and I just caught the ball and ran,” Canada said.
The momentum swing was obvious.
“He stepped right up in front of the tight end, came down with it and took it the other way,” coach Larry Thompson said. “That kind of sparked us and gave us a little bit of energy. We took advantage and we kept rolling with it.”
Not early. Liberty seems to run the ball at will at times, with Ryan Simms leading the way. Simms apparently likes running on Wyoming County soil — which makes sense with part of his family being from the Mullens area — and his 158 yards his second highest total of the season, behind the 210 he rushed for at Westside in the season opener.
After Wyoming East took the initial lead on a 71-yard touchdown run by Bower, something that has become a bit of a staple for the Warriors here lately, Liberty struck right back.
Simms scored on a 30-yard run on the final play of the first quarter, and Atkins ran in the conversion, giving the Raiders an 8-7 lead.
Bower put the Warriors back up just 31 seconds later, with a 4-yard run that was set up by a 43-yard jaunt by the junior making it 14-8.
Liberty aided by a pass interference call after the Raiders recovered a Wyoming East fumble, tied the score on a Simms 21-yard run.
Atkins and the Raiders got the ball back and he found Braden Howell for a 25-yard touchdown and the Raiders had a 20-14 lead.
It was almost enough to make the Warriors coach sick. As was the pre-game triage set up.
“Not justifying for our lack of effort in the first half, but we had four or five kids on IVs after school trying to get these kids fluids,” Thompson said. “We have a stomach bug going around and it affected about seven or eight of our starters. One of our best linebackers (Chase York) didn’t even play tonight because of that one reason. Liberty came to play and gave us their best game and we stuck it out.”
Wyoming East tied it early in the second half on a short touchdown run by Alex Hall, but like the first half, Liberty was equal to the task when Atkins, who had been banged up late in the season, scored on a 1-yard run to give the Raiders a 27-20 lead.
The got the ball back and were ready to strike again. Perhaps the Raiders went to the well once too often and Canada made them pay.
“I feel like we didn’t come out with the energy we needed and we underestimated Liberty,” Canada said. “Liberty smacked us in the mouth and we had to punch back.”
“We need that (interception). Before halftime we were down here,” said lineman Brandon Morgan, holding his hand near the ground. “I don’t know what was wrong. We needed that momentum and when he intercepted that one we were up here.”
“That was very big,” fellow defensive back Caden Lookabill said. “That stopped their whole momentum right there and we started scoring and pretty much put them out of the game.”
A Bower touchdown and a Lydia Crook PAT started the comeback, tying the game at 27-27 late in the third quarter.
Then the Warriors got the ball back and Seth Ross and Jake Bishop hooked on a 34-yard score.
Bishop positioned himself with his back to the end zone, out-jumped a Liberty defender and turned and dove into the end zone for the go-ahead score.
“We had called a fake pitch and a fly-route to Jacob and I saw him running toward the center of the field and I threw it up to him,” quarterback Seth Ross said. “It’s crazy he’s made so many catches like that over the years. He’s an unbelievable player.”
Bower would end the scoring in he fourth quarter with a touchdown run of five yards.
Now it’s on to the playoffs.
“The coach and the atmosphere,” lineman Isaac Perdue said of the difference between this year and his previous three seasons, when the team won seven games total. “(Thompson) makes us believe in ourself and makes us work hard. As soon as we found out he was named coach (we thought we were a playoff team).”
It was another stellar night for Bower, who completed his sixth 200-plus yard game of the season and his second career 300 yard game.
In the last three he had 268 and a school-record 388 to go with the 301 he had Friday. He is averaging 12.8 yards per carry in the last three games.
“It means a lot for us as a team to get this win,” Bower said. “That’s been our big goal, to go to the playoffs and we accomplished that tonight.”
Bower said he felt he had a chip on his shoulder after amassing just 96 yards in losses to Shady Spring and Man, both AA playoff teams.
“I felt like I had something to prove and I definitely think I did,” he said. “I needed to. Everybody has bad games but we accomplish more when we work together.”
The Warriors will travel to Oak Glen Saturday in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
Wyoming East 40, Liberty 27
Liberty 8 12 7 0 — 27
Wyoming East 7 7 20 6 — 40
FIrst quarter
WE — Caleb Bower 71 yard run (Lydia Crook kick), 3:52
L — Ryan Simms 30 run (Isaac Adkins run), 0.0
Second quarter
WE — Bower 4 run (Crook kick) 11:29
L — Simms 21 run (run failed), 3:18
L — Braden Howell 25 pass from Atkins (pass failed) 0:30.7
Third quarter
WE — Alex Hall 5 run ((kick failed), 11:07
L — Atkins 1 run (Logan Doddrill kick), 7:11
WE — Bower 22 run (Crook kick), 4:16
WE — Jake Bishop 34 pass from Seth Ross (Crook kick), 0:52.5
Fourth quarter
WE — Bower 5 run (kick failed), 8:25
Individual statistics
RUSHING — L: Ryan Simms 25-158-2, Logan Doddrill 3-35, Isaac Atkins 11-12-1, Clayton Williams 3-(minus-22), Dustin Workman 2-3. WE: Caleb Bower 26-301-4, Alex Hall 3-9-1, Clay Lester 1-(minus-2), Seth Ross 2-(minus-11), Chandler Johnson 2-5.
PASSING — L: Isaac Atkins 6-201-91-1, Clayton Williams 1-3-0-9-0. WE: Seth Ross 4-16-0-81-1.
RECEIVING — L: Braden Howell 3-75-1, Clayton Williams 2-18, Shane Pennington 1-9, Ryan Simms 1-(minus2). WE: Jake Bishop 1-34-1, Caden Lookabill 1-25, McQuade Canada 2-22.
TURNOVERS — L: A. Ellis FR WE: Canada INT, Isaac Perdue FR.