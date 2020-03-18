CHARLESTON — The result was not what Westside wanted.
It certainly wasn’t the result that the Lady Renegades expected.
Westside’s 81-38 loss to Winfield in the Class AA quarterfinals at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center was the end to the season, but it was a season of record-breaking and memory-making highs.
They didn’t get the coveted title, as the 2012 and 2014 teams did, or even the runner-up banner as the 2013 team did. But they left their own legacy at the school.
Riana Kenneda broke the school career 3-point record early in the season and finished with 71 3s, a new mark.
Makayla Morgan finished as the all-time leader in assists at the school.
Kenneda and Toler both surpassed 1,000 points for their career and Leslie Bailey, who also topped the former 3-point career record, was not far behind.
The team won its first sectional title since 2017 and its first region title since 2014.
None of the sting of losing on the big floor could erase all of that.
Darren Thomas, an assistant on the 2012 and 2014 state champion teams, said he will remember his eight-member senior class for more than getting that regional win and with it, a berth in the state tournament.
“These girls are all winners,” Thomas said. “They worked hard. Nobody likes to see their career come to an end, but that’s just basketball. I’ll remember the good times, working hard in the summers. I’ll remember some of the big wins we had this season. Battling back from however many against (Wyoming) East and the big games with Bluefield.
“These kids have won a lot of big games for us. We have the No. 1 and 2 all-time 3-point scorers on this team, we have the all-time leader in assists at Westside High School on this team. So there will be a lot to miss when they are gone next year.”
The Renegades finished the season with an 18-8 mark, including a split with nemesis Wyoming East, the big win a 46-44 victory over the Lady Warriors at East in the sectional championship.
Until a 49-45 win against Wyoming East at Westside early in the season, the members of this team had been 1-8 in their careers against the Lady Warriors, the one win a landmark sectional victory in 2017 when most of the team were freshmen. So breaking a 6-game losing streak was indeed a big win.
The Renegades, who had trouble finding a healthy starting five most of the season, also avenged an earlier loss to Bluefield with a Region 3 co-final win.
The starters were all seniors, led by Kenneda (13.9 ppg), Toler (12.3), Morgan (7.9), Bailey (6.9) and Lauren Thomas (2.0) and key reserves Taylor Brown (3.6), Madison Morgan (1.7) and Katelyn Smith (1.2)
“We’re going to miss them next season, but I think each one of those young ladies will be successful in whatever they choose to do in the future, simply because of their work ethic,” Thomas said.
Thomas said the cupboard isn’t totally bare for next season, as some have suggested.
“We have three that played a lot of varsity this year,” Thomas said. “We have Breezy St. Clair coming back off a season-ending knee operation (she suffered an injury in the fourth game of the season). We’ll have five or six to build on. Now, they are only going to be sophomores and juniors. We will play hard this summer and see what happens and maybe we will be back here next year.”
St. Clair’s injury did affect the Renegades more than most expected.
“Breezy was the backup point guard,” Thomas said. “We were going to let her come in and play Makayla some at two and let her handle the ball some to take the pressure off (Morgan). Plus, Breezy is one of those players who is athletic enough to play any position.”
Sophomore Shyann Jenkins (3.2 ppg) and junior Sarah Brown (1.7) will be major contributors.