Most of the southern West Virginia schools have released their scrimmage schedules.
Here is a look at the list, which includes many of the rivals and opponents of both Westside and Wyoming East.
Wyoming East will be playing one of the top Class AA teams in the state at Mingo Central at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, and then they will make the five-hour drive to Wheeling to take on Wheeling Park at Wheeling Island Stadium on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Wheeling Island Stadium is the site of the Super Six in December.
Chris Daugherty and his Wheeling Park program have been a perennial Class AAA playoff participant the last six seasons.
Wyoming East opens its season Sept. 6 hosting rival Westside.
Westside will take on a string Shady Spring team at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 and will follow that up the following week at Tug Valley on Friday, Aug. 30.
Westside will open the season on Aug. 30 hosting Liberty.
Here is the complete area scrimmage schedule:
Friday, Aug. 16
Nicholas County at South Charleston, 6 p.m
Woodrow Wilson at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Shady Spring at Westside, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Covington Virginia at Greenbrier East, 9 a.m.
Gilmer County at Midland Trail, 10 a.m.
Richwood and Liberty at Mount View grid-o-rama, 10 a.m.
Summers County at Oak Hill, 10 a.m.
PikeView at Narrows (Narrows, Carroll County), 10 a.m.
Sherman at Meadow Bridge, 11 a.m.
Greenbrier West at Pendleton County, 11 a.m.
Capital at Princeton, 11 a.m.
Pocahontas County at James Monroe, 11 a.m.
Wyoming East at Mingo Central, 5 p.m
Bluefield vs. Magna Vista, Virginia at Pulaski, Virginia
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Nicholas County at Lewis County, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Greenbrier East at Cave Springs (Cave Springs and Graham, Virginia), 5 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23
Grafton at Richwood, 6 p.m.
Wyoming East at Wheeling Park (on the Island), 7 p.m.
PikeView at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Meadow Bridge, Mount View and Covington, Virginia at Independence
Westside at Tug Valley
James Monroe at Summers County, 7 p.m.
Giles, Virginia vs. Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 24
Midland Trail Grid-o-rama (Shady Spring, Sherman, Clay County, Webster County, Lincoln County and Pocahontas County), 10 a.m.
Woodrow Wilson vs. St. Albans (Laidley Field), 10 a.m.
Man at Oak Hill, 1 p.m.