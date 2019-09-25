By DAVE MORRISON
The Independent Herald
OAK HILL — With time expiring, it turns out that Class AA No. 3 Wyoming East had the right man in the right spot against Oak Hill.
And quarterback Seth Ross knew it.
After Oak Hill had stopped Caleb Bower on a second-down run at the 6-yard line — and with the time rolling down under three seconds — Ross got his team set and gave that nod to wide receiver Jacob Bishop.
He took the snap and lofted a pass to the 6-foot-4 Bishop in the right corner of the end zone. Bishop was being guarded by 5-6 freshman Ethan Vargo-Thomas. He out jumped the defender as time expired and cradled the football, giving his team a 44-39 victory.
“We had a pitch play called (to Bower) that had been working all night,” Ross said. “We just said if we don’t get that (for a touchdown), hurry up and get to the line and instinct said that you’ve got to throw it up. We got to the line, barely got it off and Jacob made a great play. It was all on him.”
Wyoming East coach Larry Thompson said the team was ready to run two plays, after the clock was reset to 19 seconds (it had run down to 16) in that final sequence.
“Caleb had been gashing them on the left side and he looked me in the eye and said, ‘Coach, give me the football.’ That’s what he works so hard for, to make plays like that,” Thompson said. “I’m going to put my trust in my O line and Caleb Bower. Oak Hill’s defense made a great play there. They were keying on him, they came down hill and made a great play.
“Before I sent them back out, I told my quarterback (Ross) and my team that if we don’t get out of bounds or we don’t score, you have to hurry up and get on the ball. We’d have two or three seconds to snap it and throw it up and hope for the best.”
It wasn’t the first time the duo had connected on a last-second hookup, beating Westside in nearly the same fashion two seasons ago.
This one may have been even sweeter.
“It’s first for sure,” Bishop said. “That Westside catch was nothing because we made nothing out of that season. Now we have potential and we are going to grind and make something out of it.”
It was a sour ending for Oak Hill and coach Jason Blankenship, who saw his team come back and grab the lead three times, twice in the final 6:41.
“That was a great call by their coach, calling two plays with no timeouts,” Blankenship said. “We were ready for it. I thought it was good defense. Give credit to those guys for a good call.”
Ross finished the game completing 12 of 18 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Bishop caught four passes for 33 yards and two scores and Caden Lookabill had a career-best six catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Caleb Bower had his second career 200-yard game (both against Oak Hill) with 214 yards and three touchdowns. Chase York added 64 yards and a touchdown and Alex Hall had 13 carries for a career-best 52 yards.
Wyoming East rushed for 343 yards and had 547 yards of total offense.
Oak Hill entered the game with just 40 total yards rushing. On Friday night, led by Te-amo Shelton (27-172-3) and Leonard Farrow (2-112-2) the Red Devils piled up 345 yards rushing and 444 yards of total offense.
Shelton was nearly unstoppable in the second half, when he ran for three touchdowns. His two fourth-quarter scoring runs gave the Red Devils leads at 33-30 with a 2-yard run with 6:41 remaining and a 24-yarder with 1:34 remaining.
“I was hoping that was the winning touchdown and the team could hold them down and we could take the dub (win),” Shelton said. “It is what it is and we just have to keep working. For our past three games we got blown out. To come play a team that was third in the state and stay in the game with them and daggone near beat them ... I think we did good and we are going to start picking it up now.”
Both times Wyoming East answered, the first on a 50-yard burst by Bower and then on the game winner as time expired.
Oak Hill actually turned the game in their favor with 9:54 remaining when they ran the old Hook and Ladder play. It was executed perfectly.
Quarterback Cade Maynor found Braxton Hall near the home side at midfield and he lateraled the ball to Leonard Farrow, who raced 50 yards for the touchdown.
After that Oak Hill (0-4) recovered an onside kick that set up Shelton’s second TD of the half, giving Oak Hill a 33-30 lead.
The hook and ladder had people buzzing.
“The hook and ladder killed us, the insides kick killed us, swung momentum to their side of the field,” Thompson said. “That was a great play, That’s all I’ve got to say about that. They executed it perfectly. As a coach going against another coach you know they have some tricks up their sleeve and that was a great play call. At that point I thought the game was over. They took all the momentum and it sucked all the air out of us. I’m so proud of our kids fighting though that adversity.”
“I’m going to be honest, I didn’t know our OC (offensive coordinator) Jim Maynor called it,” Blankenship said. “It surprised me as well. It was a dagger; it was a great play. Honestly, I haven’t seen it executed that well, even in practice.”
On all three of the Wyoming East’s first-half touchdowns, the Warriors converted key first downs on fourth down, including a three-yard run by left tackle Tanner Jenkins who lined up in the backfield on fourth-and-3 at the four.
“I was trying hard to get (the ball) in the end zone, I just didn’t quite make it,” Jenkins said of his run.
Wyoming East scored 12 points in the final 4:10 of the first half (5-yard run by York, 9-yard pass from Ross to Bishop to take an 18-7 lead at the break.
There were 991 yards of total offense, 13 touchdowns scored but only three
The Warriors improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2013 season.
The Warriors will host James Monroe Friday night at the War Zone in a rematch of one of the area’s all-time best Class AA semifinals when Wyoming East beat the Mavericks 38-31 in Beckley in 1999.
James Monroe is coming off a 62-27 victory against PikeView Friday. James Monroe QB, the aptly named Monroe Mohler, threw for 333 yards and five TDs and ran for over 100 and two more TDs in that game.
Wyoming East 44, Oak Hill 39
Wyoming East 6 12 6 20 — 44
Oak Hill 0 7 14 18 — 39
First quarter
WE — Caleb Bower 5 run (run failed), 7:30 6-0
Second quarter
OH — Braxton Hall 30 pass from Cade Maynor (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick), 7:47. 7-6
WE — Chase York 5 run (pas failed), 4:10, 12-7
WE — Jacob Bishop 9 pass from Seth Ross (run failed), 0:20.4 18-7
Third quarter
OH — Leonard Farrow 62 run (run failed), 11:40, 18-13
WE — Caden Lookabill 16 pass from Ross (run failed), 4:58, 24-13
OH — Te-amo Shelton 11 run (Shelton run), 2:03, 24-21
Fourth quarter
WE — Bower r run (pass failed),11:14, 30-21
OH — Farrow 50 run (kick failed), 9:54. 30-27
OH — Shelton 2 run (kick failed), 6:41 33-30
WE — Bower 50 run ((Bower run), 4:47 38-33
OH — Shelton 24 run (pass failed), 1:3 39-38
WE — Bishop 6 pass from Ross, 0:00 44-39
Individual statistics
Rushing — WE: Caleb Bower 28-214-3, Chase York 9-64-1, Alex Hall 13-52, Tanner Jenkins 1-3. OH — Te-amo Shelton 27-172-3, Leonard Farrow 2-112-2, Jarret McFall 6-42, Logan Frantz 3-12, Omar Lewis 2-17, J.R. Maynor 1-(minus 6), Cade Maynor 1-(-4).
Passing — WE: Seth Ross 12-18-0-204-3. OH: Cade Maynor 11-19-1-99-1.
Receiving — WE: Caden Lookabill 6-121-1, Jacob Bishop 4-33-2, Brandon Simpson 1-41, McQuade Canada 1-9. OH: Braxton Hall 4-57-1, Lawrence Farrow 2-26, Toby Giles 3-5, Logan Frantz 2-11.
Turnovers — WE: Brandon Simpson INT, OH: Jason Manns FR, Logan Frantz FR