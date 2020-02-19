20200219-pih-roadbranch

Contributed photo Front row, Caleb Lusk and Jaret Echegaray. Second row, Alexis Todich, Ashlynn Paugh, Sarah Daniels, Mariah Justice, Madison Toler, Chloe Eldridge, Ashton Paynter, and Jaden Adkins. Third row, Mahayla McDonald, Havanna, Kaitlyn Echegaray, Ginger Bailey, and Mckinzie Toler. Fourth row (standing), Principal Darlene Osborne, Parent Volunteer Johnny Haynes, Nathan Walls, Isaac Lusk, Brennan Rose, Hunter Cline, Benji Brown, Malachi White, Jacob Haynes, Garrett Blankenship, Jamie Crider, Trey Paynter, Dakota Sansom, Jeremy Daniels, Head Coach Jamie Lusk, and book keeper Tommy White.

PINEVILLE — Trey Paynter poured in 21 points to help Road Branch to a 46-24 victory over Huff Consolidated in the Wyoming County Boys Class B championship Thursday night at Pineville Middle School.

The win completed a whirlwind one-year turnaround for the Road Branch program.

The Tigers were able to convert steals into layups to turn a 12-3 first-quarter lead into an insurmountable 33-12 halftime lead. Trey Paynter scored 14 of his 21 points before halftime.

Huff Consolidated fought valiantly to fight back in the second half, but two three-pointers from Jaret Echegaray helped Road Branch pull away and seal the win. Paynter added nine rebounds to his huge evening and Jaret Echegaray added 14 points. Hunter Cline had a double-double with 16 rebounds and 12 blocks for Road Branch.

Huff Consolidated was led by Ivan New with 15 points. With nearly the same group, Road Branch went 1-15 last season and came back this season to post a 10-6 record and a championship.

Road Branch is coached by Jamie Lusk, who led the Westside girls program to two state titles in 2012 and 2014.

“It’s always special when I can win one at Road Branch because this is my home and these are my kids,” Lusk said. “I have these kids from the time they are 5 years old until they leave here at 15, so these kids are special to me because I see them grow up and I love seeing them be successful and bring any kind of recognition to Road Branch.”

Huff Consolidated is coached by Petey Lester.