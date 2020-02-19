PINEVILLE — Trey Paynter poured in 21 points to help Road Branch to a 46-24 victory over Huff Consolidated in the Wyoming County Boys Class B championship Thursday night at Pineville Middle School.
The win completed a whirlwind one-year turnaround for the Road Branch program.
The Tigers were able to convert steals into layups to turn a 12-3 first-quarter lead into an insurmountable 33-12 halftime lead. Trey Paynter scored 14 of his 21 points before halftime.
Huff Consolidated fought valiantly to fight back in the second half, but two three-pointers from Jaret Echegaray helped Road Branch pull away and seal the win. Paynter added nine rebounds to his huge evening and Jaret Echegaray added 14 points. Hunter Cline had a double-double with 16 rebounds and 12 blocks for Road Branch.
Huff Consolidated was led by Ivan New with 15 points. With nearly the same group, Road Branch went 1-15 last season and came back this season to post a 10-6 record and a championship.
Road Branch is coached by Jamie Lusk, who led the Westside girls program to two state titles in 2012 and 2014.
“It’s always special when I can win one at Road Branch because this is my home and these are my kids,” Lusk said. “I have these kids from the time they are 5 years old until they leave here at 15, so these kids are special to me because I see them grow up and I love seeing them be successful and bring any kind of recognition to Road Branch.”
Huff Consolidated is coached by Petey Lester.